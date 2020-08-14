Left Menu
The Los Angeles Dodgers have partnered with LeBron James to help make Dodger Stadium a voting site for the general election in November.

Updated: 14-08-2020
Dodgers team with LeBron for stadium poll site

The Los Angeles Dodgers have partnered with LeBron James to help make Dodger Stadium a voting site for the general election in November. It's the first time a Major League Baseball team has offered up its facility as a voting site. Thursday's announcement is the culmination of a partnership between the Dodgers, the city, and More Than a Vote, the organization LeBron helped to create in June to combat voter suppression.

"I may still be new to LA but didn't take long for me to learn how special the relationship is between the Dodgers and Lakers. We are all in this together," James said in a statement. "I'm really proud we were able to help the Dodgers become the first MLB stadium to open for voting. ... A lot of us now working together and here for every team who wants to follow the Dodgers lead and turn their stadium into a safer place for voting." The Dodgers have offered their stadium as a site for coronavirus testing and food distribution in recent months. The site will be accessible with free parking to any registered voter in Los Angeles County for the presidential election on Nov. 3. The county allows voters to use any of 1,000 sites in the metropolitan area.

Dodger Stadium will follow all CDC and Public Health guidelines regarding social distancing, the release said. Three NBA teams have partnered with LeBron to open their facilities for voting - the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons.

