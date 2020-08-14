Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Varner fires 62 to grab share of lead in North Carolina

Harold Varner III shot a bogey-free 62 in the first round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Thursday to sit atop the leaderboard alongside Tom Hoge and Roger Sloan. The North Carolina native had eight birdies in all - four on the front nine and four on the back - to finish eight under at the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club, two shots clear of Harris English. MLB roundup: Marlins outslug Blue Jays in 10 innings

Magneuris Sierra blooped a two-run single in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 14-11 Wednesday night after blowing an 8-0 lead at Buffalo. With Eddy Alvarez placed at second to start the 10th, Jon Berti bunted for a single against Rafael Dolis (0-1) and stole second. After Sierra broke the 11-11 tie with his single, Jesus Aguilar followed a sacrifice with an RBI single for his fourth RBI of the game. Mixed Martial Arts: Cormier aims to reclaim UFC belt to crown storied career

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier intends to reclaim the belt he lost to Stipe Miocic when the two face off again in Las Vegas on Saturday, but regardless of the result, the 41-year-old says that this time he's retiring for good. Cormier is returning to the octagon for a third fight against Miocic, from whom he won the heavyweight belt in 2018 only to lose it in the rematch just over a year later. It was then that Cormier first walked away from the sport. World number one Djokovic says will play at U.S. Open

World number one Novak Djokovic will compete at the Aug 31-Sept 13 U.S. Open and the Western & Southern Open curtain-raiser, the winner of 17 Grand Slam titles said in a statement on Thursday. His decision will come as good news for the U.S. Open organisers after several high-profile players, including former winners Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka, pulled out over issues related to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Reports: Westbrook to miss start of playoff series

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook will miss the start of next week's playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a strained right quadriceps muscle, the Houston Chronicle first reported Thursday. The report, citing a "person with knowledge of the team's thinking," said the nine-time All-Star will be out for the first few games and possibly longer. ESPN also confirmed the report. Nationals bullpen regains RHP Harris, loses LHP Freeman

The Washington Nationals reinstated right-handed reliever Will Harris from the 10-day injured list Thursday but replaced him with left-hander Sam Freeman due to a left flexor mass strain. Harris, 35, appeared in two games before landing on the IL with a right groin strain on July 31. He allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings. Sister Act: Serena beats Venus to reach Lexington quarter-final

Serena Williams survived another scare to beat older sister Venus 3-6 6-3 6-4 on Thursday in the latest instalment of their reluctant on-court sibling rivalry to reach the quarter-finals of the inaugural Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky. Serena, who in her first-round match of the spectator-free tournament was five points from defeat against world number 60 Bernarda Pera, had to rally back from a set down and 4-2 final set deficit to prevail in a thrilling battle. Report: 49ers' Kittle agrees to five-year, $75M extension

The San Francisco 49ers and All-Pro tight end George Kittle have agreed to a five-year, $75 million extension, ESPN reported Thursday. The deal reportedly includes a $30 million signing bonus and a $40 million injury guarantee. MLS side Inter Miami sign Frenchman Matuidi on free transfer

Inter Miami have signed French World Cup-winning midfielder Blaise Matuidi on a free transfer after he left Juventus, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club announced on Thursday. Matuidi's contract with the Italian champions was terminated on Wednesday by mutual agreement. He made 45 appearances for Juve across all competitions last season as they won the Serie A title for a ninth straight season. Andreescu will not defend U.S. Open title

Bianca Andreescu said on Thursday she will not defend her title at the U.S. Open in New York as the COVID-19 pandemic has compromised her ability to reach her highest level of form. The 20-year-old Canadian, who has not competed since she suffered a knee injury last October at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, joins a growing list of high-profile players to pull out of the Aug. 31-Sept. 13 event.