Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Most Australian athletes against protest in Olympic competition

Some athletes have called for changes to rules that restrict protest at the Olympics following George Floyd's death in U.S. police custody in May, which sparked global Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 14-08-2020 05:39 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 05:39 IST
Olympics-Most Australian athletes against protest in Olympic competition

Most Australian athletes believe protests have no place in Olympic competition or on the podium, a survey conducted by the country's Olympic athletes' commission said on Friday. More than 80% of 496 respondents said protesting on the field of play would "detract from the performance or experience of athletes," the survey by the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) Athletes’ Commission said.

Nearly 41% said the Olympics were "not a place for athletes to publicly expresss their views." The survey was prompted by an IOC Athletes’ Commission initiative to explore the different ways athletes can express their support for the principles enshrined in the Olympic Charter.

"Non-discrimination is one of the pillars of the Olympic movement. We were interested in the balance between our athletes' views on freedom of expression and their obligations to respect the rights of others," AOC Athletes' Commission chairman Steve Hooker said in a statement. Some athletes have called for changes to rules that restrict protest at the Olympics following George Floyd's death in U.S. police custody in May, which sparked global Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Nigeria approves last evacuation flight for Nigerians stranded in US amid COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Peru surpasses 500,000 coronavirus cases, marks highest death toll in LatAm

Peru surpassed half a million coronavirus cases and has the highest death toll in Latin America, according to health ministry data on Thursday, as the government struggles to contain a recent surge of infections.There have been 507,996 conf...

Mexico, with over 500,000 coronavirus cases, to help with vaccine

Mexico, having hit over half a million official coronavirus cases and 55,000 deaths as the pandemic rages across Latin America, will help produce a vaccine that could be distributed in the region next year, authorities said on Thursday.Pres...

Officials: U.S. seizes Iranian oil heading for Venezuela

The Trump administration has seized the cargo of four tankers it was targeting for transporting Iranian fuel to Venezuela, U.S. officials said Thursday, as it steps up its campaign of maximum pressure against the two heavily sanctioned alli...

Olympics-Most Australian athletes against protest in Olympic competition

Most Australian athletes believe protests have no place in Olympic competition or on the podium, a survey conducted by the countrys Olympic athletes commission said on Friday. More than 80 of 496 respondents said protesting on the field of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020