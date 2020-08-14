Left Menu
Orioles pick up sweep over Phillies behind Severino

Eshelman (1-0) threw 68 pitches, 46 for strikes. J.T. Realmuto homered twice and drove in four runs, Bryce Harper had two hits and prized prospect Alec Bohm doubled in his Major League debut for the Phillies.

Pedro Severino homered, singled twice and drove in three runs to lead the visiting Baltimore Orioles past the Philadelphia Phillies 11-4 and complete a three-game sweep on Thursday. Anthony Santander added a double and three RBI while Jose Iglesias had two hits and two RBI. Rio Ruiz homered, singled and knocked in two runs.

Renato Nunez and Hanser Alberto also added two hits each for the Orioles, who didn't seem fazed that the game was delayed for 1 hour, 40 minutes because of rain. Orioles starter Tom Eshelman, a former Phillies prospect, tossed five effective innings and gave up four hits and two runs. Eshelman (1-0) threw 68 pitches, 46 for strikes.

J.T. Realmuto homered twice and drove in four runs, Bryce Harper had two hits and prized prospect Alec Bohm doubled in his Major League debut for the Phillies. Phillies starter Jake Arrieta (1-2) lasted 4 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits and four runs while striking out four and walking one.

The Phillies went ahead 2-0 in the fourth inning when Harper doubled and Realmuto followed with a two-run homer to right-center field. The Orioles loaded the bases with one out in the fifth and Pat Valaika knocked in a run with a fielder's choice. Jean Segura made a stellar diving stop to save a run as Baltimore closed within 2-1. Alberto walked to re-load the bases and Santander delivered a bases-clearing double to right for a 4-2 Orioles lead.

In the sixth, Bohm came up with runners on first and second and two outs, but lofted a deep fly ball to right for the third out. The Orioles extended their lead to 6-2 in the seventh when Iglesias doubled home two runs against Phillies reliever Vince Velasquez.

Connor Brogdon also made his Major League debut out of the bullpen for the Phillies in the eighth. With runners on first and second, Brogdon gave up a three-run homer to Severino on the first pitch. The Orioles moved ahead 9-2. Realmuto added his second two-run homer, this time to right in the eighth for his sixth career multi-home run game.

Ruiz's two-run homer in the ninth gave Baltimore an 11-4 lead. --Field Level Media

