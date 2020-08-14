Left Menu
Development News Edition

Orioles pick up sweep over Phillies behind Severino

Eshelman (1-0) threw 68 pitches, 46 for strikes. J.T. Realmuto homered twice and drove in four runs, Bryce Harper had two hits and prized prospect Alec Bohm doubled in his major league debut for the Phillies.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 07:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 07:57 IST
Orioles pick up sweep over Phillies behind Severino

Pedro Severino homered, singled twice and drove in three runs to lead the visiting Baltimore Orioles past the Philadelphia Phillies 11-4 and complete a three-game sweep on Thursday. Anthony Santander added a double and three RBI while Jose Iglesias had two hits and two RBI. Rio Ruiz homered, singled and knocked in two runs.

Renato Nunez and Hanser Alberto also added two hits each for the Orioles, who didn't seem fazed that the game was delayed for 1 hour, 40 minutes because of rain. Orioles starter Tom Eshelman, a former Phillies prospect, tossed five effective innings and gave up four hits and two runs. Eshelman (1-0) threw 68 pitches, 46 for strikes.

J.T. Realmuto homered twice and drove in four runs, Bryce Harper had two hits and prized prospect Alec Bohm doubled in his major league debut for the Phillies. Phillies starter Jake Arrieta (1-2) lasted 4 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits and four runs while striking out four and walking one.

The Phillies went ahead 2-0 in the fourth inning when Harper doubled and Realmuto followed with a two-run homer to right-center field. The Orioles loaded the bases with one out in the fifth and Pat Valaika knocked in a run with a fielder's choice. Phillies second baseman Jean Segura made a stellar diving stop on the play to save a run as Baltimore closed within 2-1.

Alberto walked to re-load the bases and Santander delivered a bases-clearing double to right for a 4-2 Orioles lead. The Orioles extended their lead to 6-2 in the seventh when Iglesias doubled home two runs against Phillies reliever Vince Velasquez.

Connor Brogdon also made his Major League debut out of the bullpen for the Phillies in the eighth. With runners on first and second, Brogdon gave up a three-run homer to Severino on the first pitch as the Orioles moved ahead 9-2. Realmuto added his second two-run homer, this time to right in the eighth for his sixth career multi-home run game.

Ruiz's two-run homer in the ninth gave Baltimore an 11-4 lead. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

QBiotics partners with MSD to benefit patients with unresectable melanoma

QBiotics Group Limited QGL, a life sciences company developing novel anticancer and wound healing pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with MSD tradename of Merck Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA, to ...

New Zealand reports more COVID-19 cases ahead of lockdown decision

New Zealands first coronavirus outbreak in three months has spread further, officials reported on Friday, just hours before Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to announce whether a lockdown in the countrys biggest city will be extended. O...

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris hit by 'birther' conspiracy theory

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris has been hit by a birther movement, with US President Donald Trump saying he had heard that she does not meet the requirements to serve the White House. Former US President Barack...

State police exit Portland after 2 weeks of protest duty

Oregon State Police are leaving Portland after a two-week assignment to help protect a federal courthouse thats been a target of protesters during months of conflict in Oregons largest city. The state police are continually reassessing our ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020