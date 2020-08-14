Champions League: RB Leipzig secure semi-final spot after victory over Atletico Madrid
RB Leipzig defeated Atletico Madrid by 2-1 to book their spot in the Champions League semi-finals here on Friday.ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 14-08-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 09:03 IST
RB Leipzig defeated Atletico Madrid by 2-1 to book their spot in the Champions League semi-finals here on Friday. In the quarter-final match, both teams gave each other a tough competition, restricting one another from taking a lead. The first half witnessed no goal from either side.
However, five minutes into the second half, Dani Olmo broke the deadlock, putting RB Leipzig ahead. Joao Felix then levelled the scores after successfully converting a penalty in the 71st minute. RB Leipzig continued to press in search of another goal. In the 88th minute, Tyler Adams netted a goal that confirmed RB Leipzig's spot in the semi-final of the competition.
RB Leipzig will now take on Paris Saint-Germain, who defeated Atalanta in their quarter-final match, in the semi-final on August 19. (ANI)
