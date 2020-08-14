Flames' Tkachuk leaves game vs. Stars twice

Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk left Thursday night's game against the Dallas Stars on two separate occasions, heading to the locker room while favoring his left leg both times. Tkachuk was initially hurt when he was speared in the left groin by the stick of Stars captain Jamie Benn following an early first-period faceoff. Tkachuk struggled to get off the ice, putting little weight on his left leg, then hobbled to the locker room.

He returned after missing a shift or two but was hurt again early in the third. Benn and Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak sandwiched Tkachuk for a hit just outside Dallas' zone, with Tkachuk and Oleksiak appearing to hit heads. Tkachuk again moved slowly off the ice, appearing wobbly while limiting weight on his left leg.

The 22-year-old logged 10:53 of ice time before his second departure. Tkachuk has yet to score in the series, but he had a goal and an assist in the Flames' 3-1 series win over Winnipeg in the qualification round. He totaled 23 goals and 38 assists to lead the team in points (61) during the regular season.