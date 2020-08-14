Left Menu
Development News Edition

Discovery Plus to showcase MotoGP World Championship live in India

Online video streaming app, Discovery Plus, will live stream the MotoGP World Championship in India starting with the Austrian Grand Prix scheduled from August 15-16.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-08-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 18:40 IST
Discovery Plus to showcase MotoGP World Championship live in India
Representative Image (Photo/ MotoGP Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Online video streaming app, Discovery Plus, will live stream the MotoGP World Championship in India starting with the Austrian Grand Prix scheduled from August 15-16. The 2020 MotoGP World Championship has already sprung up many surprises with defending world champion Marc Marquez not being able to compete in the second and third race after a crash in the Spanish GP.

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo has been the new star of the season winning both the Spanish and the Andalucia GP. The Czech GP saw another history being made as South African Brad Binder became the first Rookie since 2013 and the first rider for Red Bull KTM Factory Team to pull off a win in MotoGP. Speaking on the occasion, Issac John, Business Head, Digital, Discovery - South Asia, said, "As an aggregated product for lifelong learners and passionate fan groups, we are delighted to super-serve fans of MotoGP with the live coverage of the upcoming races. This has been an action-starved year for all racing fans and the addition of MotoGP is a significant step up in our product which carries the widest breadth of both entertaining and educational content from world-class brands such as Discovery, Animal Planet, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Motor Trend, Food Network and HGTV."

The season, with 11 more races to go now heads to Austria, the myWorldMotorrad Grand Prix von Osterreich (Austrian GP) at the Red Bull Ring - Spielberg from August 13-16. The season finale will drop on November 22, 2020, at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal which is the newest addition to the season calendar.

Eurosport, the official broadcaster of MotoGP World Championship, will continue to showcase the championship on a linear network. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Bheki Cele attributes decrease in criminal activities to lockdown regulations

South Africa was a much safer place to live in during the first quarter of 20202021, as crime statistics show major decreases in all crime categories when compared to the same period last year.Presenting the crime statistics from 1 April 20...

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam moved to ICU as his condition deteriorates

Almost a week after he was admitted to Chennais MGM healthcare following coronavirus diagnosis, playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit ICU as his condition has deteriorated. As per the latest health ...

TN CM unveils 'Amma COVID-19 Home Care Kit' costing Rs 2,500

Chennai, Aug 14 PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday unveiled the Amma COVID-19 Home Care Kit for people who have tested positive for the virus and been advised home isolation. Costing Rs 2,500, the kit comprises a pulse ox...

Prez Kovind praises India's 'super-human efforts' in containing COVID-19

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appreciated the super-human efforts in containing the magnitude of the coronavirus pandemic in the country and said these are worth emulating by the wider world. In his address to the nation on the eve of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020