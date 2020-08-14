Chiefs TE Kelce signs four-year extension

Travis Kelce put pen to paper Friday morning on a four-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly worth $57 million. The Chiefs announced the deal with an accompanying photo of the All-Pro tight end signing the contract. The agreement comes on the heels of the San Francisco 49ers making George Kittle the highest-paid player at the position.

Kittle signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the 49ers. Kelce had two years remaining on the five-year, $46 million contract he signed in January 2016.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to social media to express his excitement about Kelce's deal, tweeting: "6 MORE YEARS!!!!!!!" Kelce, 30, recorded 97 receptions for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games last season. He has 507 catches for 6,465 yards and 37 touchdowns in 96 career games since being selected by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

The University of Cincinnati product has made five straight Pro Bowls (2015-19) and was an All-Pro selection in 2016 and 2018. He helped lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl title in the 2019 campaign. --Field Level Media