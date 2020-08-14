Left Menu
Development News Edition

All I-League matches to be held in Kolkata under strict health and safety protocols: AIFF

The AIFF said the schedule and date for the second division qualifiers and the I-League, however, would be finalised once the guidelines from the central government are issued. Dutta said that the AIFF will directly be responsible for the safety of the players and officials.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 20:36 IST
All I-League matches to be held in Kolkata under strict health and safety protocols: AIFF

All matches of this season's I-League and second divison league qualifiers will be held in Kolkata with strict health and safety measures in place to deal with the COVID-19 threat, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Friday. The decision was taken in a virtual meeting of the League Committee chaired by AIFF senior vice-president Subrata Dutta.

The I-League, the country's second tier club competition, is likely to kick off in November while the second diviison qualifiers is tentatively scheduled for the third week of next month. But the schedule of both the leagues is subject to government clearance. "Keeping in mind available infrastructure and ... granting requisite permissions to organise 2nd division qualifiers and subsequently I-League 2020-21 including arranging for practice sessions for participating clubs, the Committee unanimously decided to grant hosting rights of 2nd division qualifiers and I-League to IFA, Kolkata," the AIFF said in a release. "The Hero 2nd division qualifiers will also serve as a dress rehearsal for the Hero I-League and enable all involved stakeholders to understand the COVID bubble and operate likewise for a seamless operation," it added. The AIFF said the schedule and date for the second division qualifiers and the I-League, however, would be finalised once the guidelines from the central government are issued.

Dutta said that the AIFF will directly be responsible for the safety of the players and officials. "The League department has already prepared the SOP which is to be strictly followed. The onus this year is not on the clubs but on the AIFF and the concerned state associations since we have already decided that the Leagues would be held in one venue. "We need to adhere to all the safety protocols to ensure that not a single player or official gets infected.

"We must ensure that we adhere to the standards to live up to the expectations of the football lovers in the country. The Leagues need to be organised in a manner which will set an example for others to follow,” he said. AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das suggested the shortening of the duration of the I-League in view of the pandemic.

"Let it be absolutely clear that the safety of players cannot be compromised with at any cost. It would be difficult to accept any COVID related infections on the players and officials,” he said. "There have been instances of global leagues condensing their format. We need to relook at the duration of Hero I-League and Hero ISL to ensure the absolute safety of players. "Organising the league in one single venue under current circumstances is not easy. We need to think rationally." Regarding the AIFF Academy Accreditation, the Committee granted an extension till September 30 for submission of all relevant documents in view of the current situation.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong will contest Dubbak Assembly bypoll in Telangana: PCC chief

The Congress would contest the bypoll to the Dubbak Assembly constituency in Siddipet district as and when it is held, state party chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Friday. The sitting MLA from Dubbak Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy of ruling TRS ...

Manhattan DA says Trump not entitled to extra protection from grand-jury subpoena

The Manhattan district attorney on Friday said in a court filing that U.S. President Donald Trump was not entitled to greater protection from a grand-jury subpoena for his tax returns just because he is president. District Attorney Cyrus Va...

Lithuanian president supports Belarus opposition plan for power transition council

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya he supports her plan to create a coordination council in Belarus, his office told Reuters. The council would ensure the transfer of power, Tsikhano...

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally crosses 1,000-mark with record 149 new cases

Sikkims COVID-19 tally crossed the 1,000-mark on Friday with detection of record 149 new cases, an official said. Most of the new cases were reported from the South district were 143 people tested positive, said Pempa T Bhutia, the director...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020