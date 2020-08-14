Cardinals to play eight games in five days

After playing zero games in 17 days due to a coronavirus outbreak, the St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to play eight contests in five days starting on Saturday. Major League Baseball issued a revised schedule on Friday for the Cardinals, who have only played five games this season and have been idle since July 29.

St. Louis had 18 consecutive games postponed due to at least 18 positive COVID-19 tests within the organization, including 10 players. Following Saturday's doubleheader in Chicago against the White Sox, the Cardinals will conclude the series Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

After that, they will remain in Chicago for doubleheaders on Monday and Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Cardinals then return home for a four-game series with the Cincinnati Reds, starting Thursday.