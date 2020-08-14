Report: 49ers adding WRs Austin, Nelson

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 23:17 IST
The San Francisco 49ers plan to sign veteran wide receivers Tavon Austin and J.J. Nelson, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday. Pending results of their physicals, they would add much-needed depth at a position rocked by injuries to Deebo Samuel (broken left foot) and Richie James (broken right wrist). Travis Benjamin also opted out of the season due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Austin, 30, played 14 games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019. He had 13 catches for 177 yards and one touchdown, rushed six times for 47 yards and a score, and also returned 17 punts for 84 yards. Drafted No. 8 overall by the then St. Louis Rams in 2013, Austin has gained 2,006 receiving yards and 1,340 rushing yards with 25 touchdowns from scrimmage in 96 games with the Rams (2013-17) and Cowboys (2018-19).

Nelson, 28, appeared in two games with the Oakland Raiders last season and caught four passes for 36 yards and a touchdown. The 2015 fifth-round draft pick has 85 career receptions for 1,475 yards and 11 TDs in 58 games with the Arizona Cardinals (2015-18) and Raiders.

