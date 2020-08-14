Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mohammad Rizwan leads Pakistan to respectable total on day 2 of Ageas Bowl

Pakistan were at 223/9 before the bad light enforced early stumps on day two of the second Test against England at Ageas Bowl on Friday.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 14-08-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 23:25 IST
Mohammad Rizwan leads Pakistan to respectable total on day 2 of Ageas Bowl
Pakistan's Naseem Shah and Mohammad Rizwan (Photo/ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan were at 223/9 before the bad light enforced early stumps on day two of the second Test against England at Ageas Bowl on Friday. Mohammad Rizwan along with the tailenders guided the side to a respectable total despite the fall of wickets at the other end.

The start of play on day two was delayed due to the wet outfield. Resuming from 126/5, Pakistan lost overnight batsman Babar Azam early as he was caught behind the stumps by Jos Buttler off Stuart Broad. He played a knock of 47 runs. Yasir Shah joined Mohammad Rizwan in the middle. The duo stitched a brief stand of 13-run before the former departed. Shah (5) was also caught by Buttler off James Anderson. Shaheen Shah Afridi failed to put any run on a scoreboard and was run out by Dom Sibley.

Mohammad Abbad and Rizwan guided the side to 200-run mark, The duo added 39-run for the eighth wicket partnership. Abbas (2) was caught in front of the wickets by Broad and was sent back to the pavilion. Rizwan is unbeaten on 60* while Naseem Shah is not out at 1*. For England, Broad scalped two wickets while Anderson picked one wicket on day two.

Earlier on day one rain enforced early stumps. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. The visitors are trailing the three-match series 1-0 after losing the first game at Old Trafford. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Genetic profiles may predict COVID-19 risk; nursing home staff in spotlight

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Genetic profiles may predict COVID-19 risk Large-scale ge...

Telangana Congress will contest Dubbak by-elections: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday said that the Congress party would contest the by-elections in Dubbak Assembly constituency. I would like to clarify that in the bi-elections of Dubbak, the Congress...

Greek, Turkish warships in 'mini collision' Ankara calls provocative

A Greek and a Turkish warship were involved in a mild collision on Wednesday during a standoff in the eastern Mediterranean, in what a Greek defence source called an accident but Ankara called a provocation. Tensions between the NATO allies...

Soccer-Football united behind Infantino, says leading FIFA official

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, the subject of criminal proceedings in Switzerland, enjoys the unconditional support of football associations around the world, the global soccer bodys general secretary Fatma Samoura said on Friday. Swiss a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020