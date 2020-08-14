MLB: Cards only team with positive tests this week

There were only four positive COVID-19 tests among the 12,301 samples examined over the last week in Major League Baseball, the league and union announced Friday. The four positive tests -- two players and two staff members -- were all from the St. Louis Cardinals. The other 29 teams had zero positive tests through the end of Thursday.

That brings the total to 75 positive tests out of 66,127 samples since monitoring testing began, or 0.11 percent. The total includes 51 players and 24 staff members from 19 different clubs.

--Field Level Media