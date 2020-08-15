Left Menu
Nationals 2B Castro breaks wrist; Garcia debuts

To fill Castro's spot on the roster, Washington called up prospect Luis Garcia and promptly put him into the starting lineup for Friday's regularly scheduled game between the Nationals and Orioles in Baltimore.

Friday's resumption of a game suspended last Sunday brought the Washington Nationals a pair of losses. First came the 6-2 defeat to the Baltimore Orioles after the teams played the game's final four innings, five days after they played the first five-plus.

Then came the news after the game that Nationals second baseman Starlin Castro sustained a broken right wrist during the game and would be placed on the 10-day injured list. To fill Castro's spot on the roster, Washington called up prospect Luis Garcia and promptly put him into the starting lineup for Friday's regularly scheduled game between the Nationals and Orioles in Baltimore. Garcia made his major league debut

Castro broke his wrist making a diving stop on a ball in the sixth inning Friday. He stayed in the game through the top of the seventh, but no balls were hit his way that inning. When it was Castro's turn to bat in the bottom of the seventh, manager Dave Martinez lifted him for pinch hitter Wilmer Difo, and Castro got X-rays on the wrist. "He's pretty sore," Martinez told reporters after the game, before he knew the severity of the injury.

Castro, 30, is hitting .283 with two home runs and four RBIs in 16 games. The four-time All-Star signed a two-year deal with Washington in the offseason. Garcia, 20, is one of the Nationals' most highly regarded prospects, named the organization's minor league defensive player of the year last season. He batted .257 with four home runs and 30 RBIs in 129 games at Double-A Harrisburg (Pa.) last season. He also stole 11 bases in 16 chances and did not make an error in 38 games at second base.

--Field Level Media

