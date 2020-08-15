Bichette, Blue Jays bomb Rays with six home runs

Bo Bichette hit a three-run home run in a five-run bottom of the sixth inning to break a tie, Teoscar Hernandez added two homers and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Tampa Bay Rays 12-4 in Buffalo on Friday night. The homer extended Bichette's hitting streak to eight games, and extended his streak of games with a home run to four.

The Blue Jays hit six home runs in snapping the Rays' winning streak at six. Hernandez hit a three-run homer and a solo shot for four total RBIs, Rowdy Tellez added a two-run blast, and Cavan Biggio and Randal Grichuk hit solo homers. Brandon Lowe hit a two-run homer for Tampa Bay.

Rays starter Trevor Richards allowed three runs, four hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. Reliever Ryan Thompson (1-1), who came on in the fifth, was tagged with the loss after giving up two runs on two hits in one inning. Toronto starter Tanner Roark allowed three runs, four hits and four walks with four strikeouts over four innings.

Lowe followed a leadoff walk to Austin Meadows in the first with his sixth homer this season. Tampa Bay scored once in the second to make it 3-0 when Meadows walked and scored from first on Lowe's two-out single to right on a 3-2 count. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled with one out and Tellez hit his third homer this season with two out in the bottom of the second. Biggio tied the game with his fifth homer this season in the fourth.

Hunter Renfroe hit a sacrifice fly against Anthony Kay in the sixth to give the Rays a 4-3 lead. Tampa Bay had loaded the bases on a double and two walks. Wilmer Font (1-1) replaced Kay with one out and induced an inning-ending double-play grounder.

Grichuk tied the game with his first homer of the season to lead off the bottom of the sixth against Thompson. Tellez followed with a single. With one out, Aaron Loup replaced Thompson and hit Biggio with a pitch. Bichette then followed with his fifth homer of the season. Hernandez added a solo homer and Toronto led 8-4.

Jose Alvarado allowed four runs in the bottom of the eighth, one on a wild pitch and three on Hernandez's seventh homer this season. Infielder Mike Brosseau, the fifth pitcher of the night for Tampa Bay, retired the final batter of the inning. --Field Level Media