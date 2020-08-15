Left Menu
Reports: Reds player tests positive; Saturday game uncertain

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the positive test late Friday night. ESPN's Jeff Passan followed up by adding that the Saturday game is likely to be postponed, with Major League Baseball eager to avoid another teamwide outbreak such as the ones that hit the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 10:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

A Cincinnati Reds player reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, leaving the status of the team's Saturday home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates uncertain. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the positive test late Friday night.

ESPN's Jeff Passan followed up by adding that the Saturday game is likely to be postponed, with Major League Baseball eager to avoid another teamwide outbreak such as the ones that hit the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Marlins had 18 players and two staffers test positive, prompting eight games to be postponed. They finally played their home opener Friday night, more than two weeks after they originally were to play at Marlins Park.

The Cardinals haven't played since July 29, as 10 players and eight staff members have tested positive. St. Louis is scheduled to return to action Saturday with a doubleheader against the host Chicago White Sox. The Reds beat the Pirates 8-1 on Friday behind two homers from Jesse Winker, a long ball from Nick Castellanos and 6 2/3 effective innings from Sonny Gray. The teams have split the first two games of a four-game series which is scheduled to include contests Saturday and Sunday.

