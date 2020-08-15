Left Menu
SAI sanctions two month training period for Olympic probable swimmers in Dubai

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has approved two months training period for three Olympic-probable swimmers in Dubai.

SAI sanctions two month training period for Olympic probable swimmers in Dubai
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has approved two months training period for three Olympic-probable swimmers in Dubai. The three swimmers namely Virdhawal Khade (50m freestyle), Srihari Nataraj (100m backstroke), Kushagra Rawat (400m freestyle) will be accompanied by their coach to Dubai who will be trained at Dubai's Aqua Nation Swimming Academy.

"Sports Authority of India has approved two months training for three Olympic probable swimmers and they will be accompanied with a coach at a cost of around 35 lakhs ahead of next year's Tokyo Olympics," SAI said in a statement. All three swimmers have breached the B qualification mark for the Olympics and the decision to let them train again was taken in lieu of the current prevailing situation as swimming pools in India are not yet accessible as a safety measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The training in Dubai will allow athletes to practice and improve their timing to "Olympic Qualification mark- A Time". The COVID-19 pandemic has halted the training of India's swimmers since March 2020.

