Left Menu
Development News Edition

PCA secretary asks Yuvraj Singh to come out of retirement

Puneet Bali, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) secretary, has requested former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh to come out of retirement.

ANI | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 15-08-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 11:29 IST
PCA secretary asks Yuvraj Singh to come out of retirement
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Puneet Bali, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) secretary, has requested former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh to come out of retirement. Bali has urged Yuvraj to play in the upcoming domestic season for the state and he is now awaiting a response from the former India all-rounder, ESPNCricinfo reported.

"These boys were all undergoing sessions with our physios and trainers to prepare for the season. Yuvraj initiated sessions with these boys while he was in Chandigarh. Over the last couple of seasons, we have lost players to other states, many of our players to Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh and Himachal. So, we felt a player of Yuvraj's experience and calibre could lend a lot of value and inspire the youngsters," ESPNCricinfo quoted Bali as saying. "The request I made was for him to consider playing all formats. But if he comes back and says he is available only for limited-overs cricket, for some reason, that will be fine too. I am looking forward to hearing from him soon. But as such, he is been working hard with the boys," he said.

Over the last few years, Punjab has lost a number of its main players such as Manan Vohra and Barinder Sran, who qualified to play for Chandigarh as locals. However, coming back from retirement may not be easy for Yuvraj as he has played in overseas leagues as Global T20 Canada and Abu Dhabi T10 league.

As per protocols, BCCI only gives NOCs for foreign leagues once the player announces retirement from Indian cricket. The PCA is also set to offer state contracts to their players and they are likely to come into force from October 1.

On June 10 last year, Yuvraj had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The stylish left-handed batsman called time on his career after having almost 20 years of experience in international cricket. The Chandigarh-born cricketer has marvelled the crowd across the world with his gravity-defying fielding abilities and effortless power-hitting.

With a career spanning over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests, Yuvraj cemented his place as a player who could win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, smart bowling or fierce batting. Big events brought out the best in him -- be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mindblowing batting at inaugural 2007 World Twenty20 or the all-round performance at 2011 World Cup. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

From LoC to LAC, armed forces given befitting replies to those challenging India's sovereignty: PM

In his Independence Day address from the ramparts of Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday delivered a strong message to China and Pakistan as he said the armed forces have given a befitting reply to those challenging the count...

Billboard Music Awards set new date for 2020 ceremony

The 2020 edition of Billboard Music Awards will now be held on October 14. The announcement was made by dick clark productions and NBC in a statement posted on the official website of the awards.The award ceremony was originally scheduled t...

South Asians for Biden launches 'Indians for Biden National Council' in wake of historic Biden-Harris ticket

By Reena Bhardwaj As Indian Americans and Indians around the world celebrate the selection of California Senator Kamala Devi Harris--the daughter of an Indian immigrant- the South Asians for Biden umbrella organisation is launching the Indi...

ITBP troops celebrate Independence Day at 16,000 feet in Ladakh

Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP jawans on Saturday celebrated the 74th Independence Day by hoisting the tricolour in Ladakh at the height of 16,000 feet. The troops carried the Indian flag at various strategic locations along the border.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020