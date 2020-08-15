Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kelly, Diamondbacks hold down Padres

He gave up three hits and two walks while outdueling Dinelson Lamet (2-1), who held the Diamondbacks to a run on three hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in six innings. Calhoun, who had two hits and drove in two runs, hit his fifth home run of the season into the San Diego bullpen leading off the D-backs' sixth.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 12:03 IST
Kelly, Diamondbacks hold down Padres
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Merrill Kelly held San Diego without a run for 6 2/3 innings, and Kole Calhoun's homer broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks topped the Padres 5-1 Friday night in Phoenix. Kelly, Arizona's most consistent starting pitcher so far this season, struck out seven to improve to 3-1. He gave up three hits and two walks while outdueling Dinelson Lamet (2-1), who held the Diamondbacks to a run on three hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Calhoun, who had two hits and drove in two runs, hit his fifth home run of the season into the San Diego bullpen leading off the D-backs' sixth. Calhoun socked his second home run of the season off Lamet, and he is the only player to have homered off the Padres' ace this season. The Diamondbacks scored four runs in the eighth inning on a wild-pitch third strike, four hits and a sacrifice fly. Starling Marte had an RBI double and Calhoun and David Peralta each singled home a run in the inning, helping Arizona win its third game in the past four.

San Diego, which has dropped three games in a row for the first time this season, lost late-inning reliever Kirby Yates to injury after he threw six pitches to the first batter of the eighth, Daulton Varsho. Kelly worked out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the third inning, striking out Tommy Pham and getting Eric Hosmer to fly out.

Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar took a hit away from Arizona's Stephen Vogt in the fifth inning, sprinting in for a diving catch in shallow left field. The Padres pushed across their lone run in the top of the ninth off Andrew Chafin, with Wil Myers hitting a double and then scoring on Jake Cronenworth's single.

Yates and Javy Guerra were charged with the four runs the Diamondbacks scored in the eighth, Guerra saddled with three runs on four hits while recording two outs.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

From LoC to LAC, armed forces given befitting replies to those challenging India's sovereignty: PM

In his Independence Day address from the ramparts of Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday delivered a strong message to China and Pakistan as he said the armed forces have given a befitting reply to those challenging the count...

Billboard Music Awards set new date for 2020 ceremony

The 2020 edition of Billboard Music Awards will now be held on October 14. The announcement was made by dick clark productions and NBC in a statement posted on the official website of the awards.The award ceremony was originally scheduled t...

South Asians for Biden launches 'Indians for Biden National Council' in wake of historic Biden-Harris ticket

By Reena Bhardwaj As Indian Americans and Indians around the world celebrate the selection of California Senator Kamala Devi Harris--the daughter of an Indian immigrant- the South Asians for Biden umbrella organisation is launching the Indi...

ITBP troops celebrate Independence Day at 16,000 feet in Ladakh

Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP jawans on Saturday celebrated the 74th Independence Day by hoisting the tricolour in Ladakh at the height of 16,000 feet. The troops carried the Indian flag at various strategic locations along the border.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020