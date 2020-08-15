Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nationals, Orioles back at it after 'doubleheader'

Starter Stephen Strasburg experienced a nerve irritation issue in his pitching hand -- the reason he sat out the two weeks of the season before debuting Sunday -- forcing him out in the first inning of the regularly scheduled Friday game.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 14:12 IST
Nationals, Orioles back at it after 'doubleheader'
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

After losing a game, winning a game and losing two mainstays to injuries Friday night, the Washington Nationals will look for more stability when they face the host Baltimore Orioles again on Saturday. On Friday, the teams completed a game that was started on Sunday, and the Orioles finished with a 6-2 win that technically was part of the earlier series. The Nationals bounced back with a 15-3 victory later Friday in the regularly scheduled game, thanks to six players who knocked in two runs apiece.

Results aside, the Nationals had a rough night Friday. Starter Stephen Strasburg experienced a nerve irritation issue in his pitching hand -- the reason he sat out the two weeks of the season before debuting Sunday -- forcing him out in the first inning of the regularly scheduled Friday game. He lasted just three batters and 16 pitches.

"I don't want this to become a bigger issue," manager Dave Martinez said to the media. "It was the same (thing). We'll re-evaluate him." Martinez said basically there is no real timeline for the right-hander yet.

Washington also lost second baseman Starlin Castro with a broken right wrist in the suspended game. X-rays showed the break. The Nationals called up infield prospect Luis Garcia between games, and he went 2-for-5 with two RBIs while starting at second base in his major league debut. Martinez said Garcia would receive good playing time while Castro is on the mend. Castro, who will undergo a CT scan on Saturday, was placed on the 10-day injured list. The Nationals also moved left-hander Sam Freeman (left flexor strain) to the 60-day injured list, selected the contract of pitcher Dakota Bacus and optioned pitcher Ryne Harper to their alternate training site in Fredericksburg, Va.

Patrick Corbin (2-0, 2.50 ERA) will start for the Nationals on Saturday, looking to improve upon an 0-1 record and a 3.38 ERA in three career outings, two starts, versus the Orioles. This season, Corbin has 20 strikeouts and three walks in 18 innings over three starts, two against the New York Mets and one against the New York Yankees. Asher Wojciechowski (0-2, 3.95 ERA) gets the ball for the Orioles in the middle game of the series. Wojciechowski has an 0-2 career mark plus a 4.05 ERA in five games (three starts) against Washington. He faced the Nationals last Sunday and was lifted after 3 2/3 scoreless innings.

The Orioles need to get their offense and relief pitching going again. "The bullpen guys have pitched quite a bit lately," manager Brandon Hyde said after the first game was completed Friday.

Looking to ease that burden, Hyde gave a major league debut to left-handed reliever Keegan Akin in the second game. Akin lasted three innings but allowed three runs, including a homer. "I was kind of clueless, really, going in," Akin said, according to the Baltimore Sun. "I just took a deep breath and said, 'You got this,' and that was it. I waited my whole life for this."

Before the games Friday, the Orioles brought up pitcher Cody Carroll from the alternate training site at Bowie, Md., to serve as their 29th man for the "doubleheader," and he was torched for six runs on six hits in 1 2/3 innings. After the game, Akin and Carroll were both sent back to Bowie.

Baltimore also brought up right-hander Chandler Shepherd and sent down struggling right-hander David Hess. Anthony Santander kept up his hot streak with a solo homer off Strasburg. The Baltimore outfielder now is tied with three others for most RBIs in the majors, 20.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

LA mayor embraces shift in COVID-19 testing strategy: simplicity and speed

The mayor of the second-largest U.S. city has joined a growing clamor among health experts and politicians for a radical shift in the nations coronavirus testing strategy - from an emphasis on the utmost accuracy to a focus on speed and sim...

Sikki and Kiran return negative in second COVID-19 tests, national camp to resume on Monday

Shuttler N Sikki Reddy and physiotherapist Kiran Challagundla on Saturday returned negative for COVID-19 in the second round of tests, clearing the decks for the resumption of the national badminton camp in Hyderabad from Monday. The 26-yea...

Pompeo meets Polish leaders; signs defense agreement, discusses Belarus

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw on Saturday where they spoke about U.S.-Poland defense ties, including the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement EDCA, and their support for the peo...

Rijiju launches nation-wide initiative of Fit India Youth Clubs to promote fitness

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day launched the Fit India Youth Club, an initiative to promote fitness across the country. The Fit India Youth Club, a part of the Fit India Movement envisioned by Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020