Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sikki and Kiran return negative in second COVID-19 tests, national camp to resume on Monday

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) also confirmed the development. "Shuttler Sikki Reddy and Physiotherapist Kiran C, who were part of the Badminton National Camp at Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad and had tested positive for COVID-19, took the RT PCR test again, and both have tested negative," SAI said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 15:15 IST
Sikki and Kiran return negative in second COVID-19 tests, national camp to resume on Monday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shuttler N Sikki Reddy and physiotherapist Kiran Challagundla on Saturday returned negative for COVID-19 in the second round of tests, clearing the decks for the resumption of the national badminton camp in Hyderabad from Monday. The 26-year-old Sikki, a Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist, and Kiran had, on Thursday, tested positive for the highly contagious disease at the SAI Pullela Gopichand academy, which was immediately closed down for sanitization and the camp suspended for a few days.

However, the duo on Friday decided to get themselves tested again in a private hospital. The reports, a copy of which is in possession of PTI, showed that Sikki and Kiran are both negative. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) also confirmed the development.

"Shuttler Sikki Reddy and Physiotherapist Kiran C, who were part of the Badminton National Camp at Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad and had tested positive for COVID-19, took the RT PCR test again, and both have tested negative," SAI said in a statement. "The decision to test them again was taken because both were asymptomatic and even their family members were COVID-19 negative." Following the latest test results, national chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand has decided to resume the camp from Monday.

"Since all campers are COVID negative, we have decided to go ahead with the camp, following the SOP. Training will resume at the academy from Monday, August 17," Gopichand said. Sikki and Kiran were among the 21 players, coaches, and support staff who had undergone SAI's mandatory COVID tests before the start of training on August 7. The other 19 had tested negative.

The badminton camp was allowed by SAI for eight Olympic hopefuls, including Rio Games silver-medallist PV Sindhu, following the approval from the Telangana government on August 1. Sikki, who partners Ashwini Ponnappa in women's doubles, Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth and former world number one Kidambi Srikanth had been training at the academy before the suspension of the camp.

Among others, former world number one Saina Nehwal has been training in a separate facility along with her husband Parupalli Kashyap, while Ashwini is currently in Bangalore. The men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is expected to join the camp after a couple weeks.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) had shut down the world tour and other sanctioned tournaments following the completion of the All-England in March due to the global health crisis. The governing body later unveiled a revised international calendar in May but no tournament has been possible so far.

The next event for the Indian team is the twice rescheduled Thomas and Uber Cup, which is slated from October 3 to 11..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

LA mayor embraces shift in COVID-19 testing strategy: simplicity and speed

The mayor of the second-largest U.S. city has joined a growing clamor among health experts and politicians for a radical shift in the nations coronavirus testing strategy - from an emphasis on the utmost accuracy to a focus on speed and sim...

Sikki and Kiran return negative in second COVID-19 tests, national camp to resume on Monday

Shuttler N Sikki Reddy and physiotherapist Kiran Challagundla on Saturday returned negative for COVID-19 in the second round of tests, clearing the decks for the resumption of the national badminton camp in Hyderabad from Monday. The 26-yea...

Pompeo meets Polish leaders; signs defense agreement, discusses Belarus

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw on Saturday where they spoke about U.S.-Poland defense ties, including the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement EDCA, and their support for the peo...

Rijiju launches nation-wide initiative of Fit India Youth Clubs to promote fitness

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day launched the Fit India Youth Club, an initiative to promote fitness across the country. The Fit India Youth Club, a part of the Fit India Movement envisioned by Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020