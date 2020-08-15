Left Menu
Development News Edition

National wrestling camps for men and women to begin on September 1

"The athletes, coaches and support staff joining SAI Sonepat and SAI Lucknow will have to undergo mandatory COVID test upon arrival at the camp and resume training after a 14-day quarantine period. "The COVID-19 guidelines of the Government of India, state government and the SAI SOP will be adhered to strictly." Currently four wrestlers -- Vinesh (women's 53kg), Bajrang (men's 65kg freestyle), Ravi Kumar Dahiya (men's 57kg freestyle) and Deepak (men's 86kg freestyle) -- have qualified for the postponed Tokyo Olympics, which is scheduled to be held next year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 19:15 IST
National wrestling camps for men and women to begin on September 1

The national wrestling camps for Tokyo Olympics hopefuls will commence from September 1, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) confirmed on Saturday. While the month-long camp for the male grapplers will be held at SAI Sonepat, the women will train at the nodal sports body's Lucknow centre.

"The decision to commence the camp has been taken to ensure that those athletes who have already qualified for the Olympics and those who can still qualify for the Olympics, can begin on-field training," the SAI said in a release. Both the camps will conclude on September 30.

A total of 26 wrestlers in eight weight categories -- five freestyle (57, 65, 74, 86, 125kgs) and three greco-Roman (60, 77, 87kgs), as well as six support staff will be part of the men's camp. The women's camp will witness participation from 15 wrestlers in five weight categories (50, 53, 57, 62, 68kgs), besides the presence of four support staff.

Prominent wrestlers who will take part in the camps are Ravi Kumar, Bajrang Punia, Narsingh Yadav, Deepak Punia, Sumit, Gyanender, Sajan, Sunil Kumar, Nirmala Devi, Vinesh Phogat, Pooja Dhanda, Sakshi Malik and Divya Kakran. "The athletes, coaches and support staff joining SAI Sonepat and SAI Lucknow will have to undergo mandatory COVID test upon arrival at the camp and resume training after a 14-day quarantine period.

"The COVID-19 guidelines of the Government of India, state government and the SAI SOP will be adhered to strictly." Currently four wrestlers -- Vinesh (women's 53kg), Bajrang (men's 65kg freestyle), Ravi Kumar Dahiya (men's 57kg freestyle) and Deepak (men's 86kg freestyle) -- have qualified for the postponed Tokyo Olympics, which is scheduled to be held next year. There are 18 Olympic categories and wrestlers still have the opportunity to win quota places at the Asian Qualifiers and World Qualifiers next year.

Like other sporting disciplines, the wrestling camps for both men and women were suspended in March due to the pandemic..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Consider me retired: M S Dhoni calls it quits

Two-time World Cup-winning former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket on Saturday, ending over one year of suspense and also an era during which his often unorthodox leadership and finishing skills became t...

Iran threatens 'dangerous future' for UAE after Israel deal

Irans powerful Revolutionary Guard vowed Saturday there would be dangerous consequences for the United Arab Emirates after it announced a historic deal with Israel to open up diplomatic relations. The UAE is the first Gulf Arab state to do ...

Noida: Nearly 2 dozen vehicles impounded on I-Day for flouting COVID curbs

Nearly two dozen vehicles were impounded across Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Owners of nearly 1,600 vehicles were issued challans for...

COVID-19 most disruptive event in modern history: Mukesh Ambani

The COVID-19 is the most disruptive event in the modern history and a cooperative and collaborative effort is needed at the global level in the fight against the pandemic, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said during the launch of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020