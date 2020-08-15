Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man United in stern test vs 5-time Europa League champions

Every time Sevilla has got to the quarterfinal stage, it's gone on to win the competition, and Sevilla has never lost a Europa League game to an English club. United midfielder Nemanja Matic believes mental strength will be key in Cologne.

PTI | Dusseldorf | Updated: 15-08-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 20:22 IST
Man United in stern test vs 5-time Europa League champions
Manchester United takes on the ultimate Europa League experts Sunday when it faces five-time champion Sevilla in the semifinals. Image Credit: Flickr

There's one way to find out if a team deserves to win the Europa League. Play Sevilla. Manchester United takes on the ultimate Europa League experts Sunday when it faces five-time champion Sevilla in the semifinals. Every time Sevilla has got to the quarterfinal stage, it's gone on to win the competition, and Sevilla has never lost a Europa League game to an English club.

United midfielder Nemanja Matic believes mental strength will be key in Cologne. \R " We're in good condition. Of course, the season was long but we knew it before, what we can expect. And the most important now is mental to be ready,\R" Matic said after the quarterfinal win over Copenhagen. "I think that mental point will decide (the) semifinal and final." Semifinals have been a problem for United. Manchester City knocked United out of the EFL Cup at the semifinal stage in January and Chelsea did the same in the FA Cup last month.

United finished the Premier League season in style but needs to replicate that form on the European stage. Against Copenhagen, Europa League top scorer Bruno Fernandes eventually won the game 1-0 with a penalty, but only after the Danish club had forced United to extra time \R— more physical strain in the longest of seasons. Sevilla narrowly avoided extra time in its 1-0 win over Wolverhampton thanks to Lucas Ocampos' winning goal in the 88th minute. Sevilla is unbeaten in 19 games in all competitions and coach Julen Lopetegui says the players are fired up.

\R " (United) is obviously a top team with great strength, but these are the semifinals of the Europa League, and the only thing that will help us through any difficulty or situation that we come across at this high level is ambition, excitement and the desire to compete,\R," Lopetegui said. SHAKHTAR'S JOURNEY Inter Milan's semifinal opponent, Shakhtar Donetsk, hasn't played a real home game in more than six years.

Its home city is Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, which has been under the control of Russia-backed separatists since 2014. The club has used various stadiums across Ukraine ever since for league and European games. One thing hasn't changed, though. Just as in 2009, when Shakhtar won the Europa League with a squad including future English Premier League stars Willian and Fernandinho, it still builds its team around Brazil-born players.

All four of its goal scorers in the 4-1 win over Basel in the quarterfinals were born in Brazil. The naturalized Ukrainian Junior Moraes got Shakhtar started with a second-minute header before Taison, Alan Patrick and Dodo completed the job. \R " I'm feeling amazing,\R," Moraes said. "We trust we can go until the final but every game is very hard, very difficult because we play against a high level so the opponent is very difficult. But if you want to improve yourself, you must play against these teams." Getting to the final will mean defeating Inter and in-form forward Romelu Lukaku when the two teams meet Monday in D\Rü sseldorf. Inter beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

'Kite flying disrupts power supplies in many areas'

Power distribution companies on Saturday had a tough time dealing with cases of power failue due to the festive kite flying across the city on Independence Day. A total of 31 kite flying-related trippings were reported from different areas ...

BSF holds musical programme to celebrate I-DAY at Attari check post

A musical programme was organised at the Indo-Pak joint check post to mark Independence Day, officials said here on Saturday. However, there was no one from the public to watch the programme due to a ban imposed on their entry in the wake o...

Include Chhattisgarhi in 8th schedule of constitution:CM to PM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday demanded the Centre to include Chhattisgarhi language, mainly spoken in the state, in the Eighth schedule of the Constitution. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bag...

Crash Landing On You: How K-dramas are building a bridge between India and South Korea

Rich man-meets-poor woman, a cross-border love story or the classic underdog tale - replace banyan trees with cherry blossoms, the Ganges with Han river and what one gets is a Korean drama with all the themes popular in the Indian space. Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020