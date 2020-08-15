AIFF, SAI join hands to launch E-Pathshala

The All India Football Federation and Sports Authority of India on Saturday joined hands to launch E-Pathshala, a web platform to "recognise the creativity and "develop an interest in football". AIFF senior vice-president Subrata Dutta, technical director Isac Doru, national team director Abhishek Yadav, coach education director Savio Medeira represented the AIFF in the webinar. ISL organisers Football Sports Development Limited's general manager Chirag Tanna also attended it.

G Kishore, principal and regional director, SAI, LNCPE, Trivandrum and it's associate professor Pradip Dutta represented the nodal sports body in the webinar. "Children are the pillars of our society. We should make them feel special and recognise their creativity. Football is a beautiful game and it brings us together," Doru said.

"This platform of E-Pathshala will act to develop their interest in football through recognition approaches like painting, skills, building blocks and many more."