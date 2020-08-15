Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Halep sets up final date with Mertens at Prague Open

Sometimes it's good, sometimes it's bad to play long matches because sometimes you get the rhythm, and sometimes you get tired." Earlier in the day, Mertens got the better of Kristyna Pliskova to win 7-5 7-6(4), saving seven of eight break points to advance.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 22:21 IST
Tennis-Halep sets up final date with Mertens at Prague Open
Halep was broken three times in the first set but managed to win the tiebreak before Begu, who finished her quarter-final match earlier in the day, ran out of steam as the reigning Wimbledon champion won 7-6(2) 6-3. Image Credit: ANI

Romanian top seed Simona Halep beat compatriot Irina-Camelia Begu in straight sets in the semi-finals of the Prague Open on Saturday to set up a final with third seed Elise Mertens of Belgium. Halep was broken three times in the first set but managed to win the tiebreak before Begu, who finished her quarter-final match earlier in the day, ran out of steam as the reigning Wimbledon champion won 7-6(2) 6-3.

Begu's quarter-final was suspended on Friday when she was leading Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2 0-1 and the match went the distance on Saturday with the Romanian winning 6-2 4-6 6-2 after a total of two hours and 40 minutes. Begu had spent more than seven hours on court at the tournament and the fatigue was starting to show with the 29-year-old taking a medical time out in the opening set which allowed Halep to refocus.

"I didn't play my best tennis but she was also tired... it was a good match," Halep said. "I'm really happy that I could win it. It's always tough to play against her, she's a great player. "She was playing really well at that point and she was kind of dominating the match. Sometimes it's good, sometimes it's bad to play long matches because sometimes you get the rhythm, and sometimes you get tired."

Earlier in the day, Mertens got the better of Kristyna Pliskova to win 7-5 7-6(4), saving seven of eight break points to advance. "It was a really close match, just a couple of points of difference," Mertens said. "We both served well, so it was difficult to break each other.

"In the end, it was just one break difference in the first set and I think I managed it well at the end. In the second set, we were both winning our serve and although I made a couple of errors in the tiebreak, I stayed mentally tough."

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Indians abroad celebrate Independence Day amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Indians across the world on Saturday celebrated Indias 74th Independence Day by hoisting the tricolour and singing the national anthem and patriotic songs while wearing masks and adhering to the social distancing norms amidst the COVID-19 p...

Pelicans fire Gentry after missing playoffs

The New Orleans Pelicans fired head coach Alvin Gentry on Saturday after a disappointing end to the season. In their eight games in the NBA bubble near Orlando, the Pelicans were 2-6 and finished in 14th place in the Western Conference. Whe...

Kerala reports 1,608 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Kerala reported 1,608 new cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths on Saturday. With this, the active cases in the state reached 14,891, while the total death toll is 146, according to the state Health Minister. Sharing details, Health Minister K...

Kerala: 100 kg ganja worth Rs 1 cr seized, two held

Keralas Excise Department has arrested two persons and seized 100 kilograms of ganja cannabis worth around Rs 1 crore from a vehicle at Tholpetty check post in Keralas Wayanad on Saturday.A total of 100 kilograms of ganja cannabis has been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020