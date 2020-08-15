Tennis player tests positive in Prague

Tennis player tests positive in PraguePTI | Prague | Updated: 15-08-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 22:43 IST
A tennis player has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of an ATP Challenger event in Prague
The ATP tour tweeted that "the player has entered mandatory quarantine" at his home in line with ATP and Czech health protocols
It did not identify the player but said he was locally based and "was not a direct acceptance into either the main draw or qualifying events" of the tournament, scheduled to last until August 22.
