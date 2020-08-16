Left Menu
Blazers C Nurkic announces grandmother's COVID-19 death

Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic was in the lineup for Portland against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday afternoon, just hours after announcing the death of his grandmother from the coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2020 03:17 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 03:14 IST
In late July, Nurkic announced that his grandmother, Hana, was suffering from COVID-19 and urged the public to wear masks. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Trail Blazers centre Jusuf Nurkic was in the lineup for Portland against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday afternoon, just hours after announcing the death of his grandmother from the coronavirus. He posted a tribute to her on Instagram with a photo of the two of them smiling, adding the hashtags "#ripgrandma" and "#loveyou".

In late July, Nurkic announced that his grandmother, Hana, was suffering from COVID-19 and urged the public to wear masks. The woman, who was 67, lived in their native Bosnia. "I think people don't realize the (pandemic) is really out there," he said then. "We've been fortunate to be here in a safe environment, we're tested every day, but please take care of yourself, wear a damn mask if you need to wear it."

Nurkic was one of the stars in the play-in game as he recorded 22 points, 21 rebounds and six assists to help Portland to a 126-122 win over Memphis. The victory allowed the eighth-seeded Grizzlies to advance to play the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. --Field Level Media

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

Canada's COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

