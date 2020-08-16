Left Menu
Cubs lose 2 straight for first time as Brewers win again

Yelich and Garcia had back-to-back singles, and Justin Smoak drove both of them home with a double to left-center field to chase Cubs starter Colin Rea from the game. Cubs right-hander Ryan Tepera came on in relief, but he allowed the tying run when Urias reached on an infield single to drive in Smoak.

Avisail Garcia and Luis Urias drove in one run apiece in the top of the 10th inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 6-5 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon. Garcia's opposite-field hit down the right field line drove in Christian Yelich, who started the inning as the Brewers' designated runner on second base. Urias followed with an infield single to drive in Garcia four batters later.

The insurance run proved timely as Ian Happ delivered an RBI groundout in the bottom of the frame to cut the deficit to one run. Chicago fell to 1-1 in extra-innings games and has lost back-to-back contests for the first time this year. Brewers reliever David Phelps (2-1) earned the win after pitching a scoreless inning of relief. Phelps gave way to fellow reliever Alex Claudio, who collected his first save after allowing one unearned run in the 10th.

Cubs reliever Jeremy Jeffress (1-1) drew the loss after giving up two runs (one earned) in two innings of relief. The Cubs jumped to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Anthony Rizzo started the scoring with a solo shot to left field for his fifth homer of the season. Happ followed with an RBI double to drive in Kyle Schwarber.

Rizzo delivered again in the third inning to increase the Cubs' advantage to 3-0. He doubled to center field to drive in Jason Kipnis, who led off the inning with a bunt single. Milwaukee pulled even with a three-run outburst in the fourth. Yelich and Garcia had back-to-back singles, and Justin Smoak drove both of them home with a double to left-center field to chase Cubs starter Colin Rea from the game.

Cubs right-hander Ryan Tepera came on in relief, but he allowed the tying run when Urias reached on an infield single to drive in Smoak. The Brewers went ahead 4-3 in the sixth. Ryan Braun ripped a leadoff double, advanced to third base on a wild pitch and scored on Orlando Arcia's ground ball to second base that Kipnis could not handle.

Chicago evened the score at 4-4 in the eighth on Steven Souza's solo blast. It was his first home run with the Cubs. --Field Level Media

