O'Neill's tiebreaking HR helps Cardinals sweep White Sox

Tyler O'Neill hit the decisive two-run homer to power the visiting St. Louis Cardinals past the Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Saturday to complete a doubleheader sweep. The Cardinals won the opener 5-1 in their first game since July 29 because of a coronavirus outbreak that hit the team. They returned to action with 10 players on the infected list.

Both teams treated the game as a "bullpen start" and sent a parade of relievers to the mound. Genesis Cabrera (1-0), the second of five Cardinals pitchers in the seven-inning game, got the victory. Andrew Miller closed out the game and earned his first save.

Evan Marshall (0-1), the fifth of seven White Sox pitchers, took the loss. Cardinals starter Jake Woodford breezed through the first two innings in his major league debut, but Luis Robert blasted a homer into the right field seats in the third to put the White Sox up 1-0.

Paul Goldschmidt greeted White Sox reliever Zack Burdi with a leadoff fourth-inning homer to left to tie the game. The White Sox took a 3-1 lead on Cabrera in their half of the inning. Yasmani Grandal drew a one-out walk and Eloy Jimenez hit a two-run homer to the opposite field.

The Cardinals battled back in the fifth inning to take a 5-3 lead against relievers Jimmy Cordero and Marshall. Harrison Bader beat out a potential double-play grounder, then moved up when Cordero hit Tommy Edman with a pitch. Bader took third on a wild pitch and scored on Matt Carpenter's RBI groundout.

Marshall replaced Cordero and allowed Goldschmidt's RBI single up the middle and O'Neill's two-run homer to left. Brad Miller reached on a bloop single and moved to third when Dylan Carlson smashed a double for his first big-league hit. But Jace Fry relieved Marshall and struck out Matt Wieters to strand the runners.

The Cardinals pushed their lead to 6-3 in the seventh. Carpenter hit leadoff single, moved to third on O'Neill's one-out double and scored on Miller's sacrifice fly to the right field wall. --Field Level Media