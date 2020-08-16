Rays-Jays suspended, will be completed Sunday

The Tampa Bay Rays' game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday night was suspended due to rain after 3 1/2 innings with the Rays leading 1-0. The game -- in which the only run was scored by Austin Meadows' solo homer in the third inning -- will be resumed on Sunday at 1:07 p.m. ET in Buffalo, with the regularly scheduled game to follow.

The first game will be played until completion through nine innings, while the second will be a seven-inning affair. The Blue Jays, who are playing "home" games in Buffalo because Canadian officials did not approve them to play in Toronto this season, normally play in a dome at Rogers Centre. Saturday marked the team's first rain delay as the home team since 2003.

For the pandemic-shortened season, MLB installed rules to shorten doubleheader games to seven innings. --Field Level Media