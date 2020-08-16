Left Menu
Development News Edition

Orioles cruise past Nationals

Rio Ruiz homered while Hanser Alberto and Pedro Severino both knocked in two runs as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Washington Nationals 7-3 on Saturday night. Baltimore took an early 4-0 by scoring twice in each of the first two innings. Severino lined a two-run double in the first.

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2020 08:35 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 08:35 IST
Orioles cruise past Nationals

Rio Ruiz homered while Hanser Alberto and Pedro Severino both knocked in two runs as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Washington Nationals 7-3 on Saturday night. The Orioles again received good pitching. Starter Asher Wojciechowski (1-2) threw five-plus innings and gave up three runs on five hits.

The bullpen took care of the rest, going the last four frames and giving up no runs on one hit and rebounding from Friday's 15-3 thrashing in the first game of the series. Cole Sulser took care of the final four outs and received his fifth save this season as he's slowly developing into a closer.

Patrick Corbin (2-1) struggled throughout his five-inning start, falling behind early. That stopped Washington from being able to catch up. He allowed five runs on eight hits and needed 94 pitches to get through those five frames. Baltimore took an early 4-0 by scoring twice in each of the first two innings.

Severino lined a two-run double in the first. In the second, Andrew Velazquez tripled in a run followed by Alberto's sacrifice fly. Juan Soto cut the lead in half with a two-run homer in the fourth that pulled Washington within 4-2. But Ruiz answered with a solo homer in the bottom half of the frame.

Trea Turner homered on the first pitch of the top of the sixth, and that ended Wojciechowski's night. The Orioles came back in the sixth with Alberto's RBI double for a 6-3 lead. Jose Iglesias drove in Baltimore's last run on a single in the eighth.

The Nationals put pitcher Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day injured list with carpal tunnel neuritis of the right hand and brought back pitcher Ryne Harper from the Alternate Training Site (Fredericksburg, Va). Strasburg left after the first inning on Friday. The Orioles lost starting center fielder Austin Hays with a non-displaced rib fracture and put him on the 10-day injured list. Also, they activated recently-acquired right-hander Jorge Lopez plus outfielder Cedric Mullins.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: As COVID-19 cases rise in U.S., precious plasma donations lag; Denmark to make face masks compulsory on public transport and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra Deol treats fans with beautiful view of his garden

Wishing a good morning to all on Sunday, veteran actor Dharmendra Deol treated his fans with a gorgeous view of his beautiful garden full of thriving flowers. Good morning friends, just feel I am right with you., wrote the Sholay actor as ...

Ryan Reynolds urges Canadian teens to stop partying during pandemic: 'Don't kill my mom'

Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds has sent a message for partying Canadian teens who arent practising social distancing Dont kill anyone, especially not his mom. According to Variety, John Horgan, the Premier of British Columbia, Canada...

Sindhi community holds protest in US against enforced disappearances in Pakistan

Members of the Sindhi community organised a protest outside Pakistani ambassadors house here in solidarity with families of the victims of enforced disappearances in Pakistan. The protesters on Friday chanted slogans for the freedom of vict...

Dhoni will never retire from our minds: Kapil Sibal

After Indias wicket-keeper-batsman MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said the World Cup-winning captain will never retire from our minds. The Congress leader took to Twitter and wrote,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020