Bieber now 4-0 as Indians beat Tigers 19th straight time

Shane Bieber struck out 11 in seven innings, Jose Ramirez smacked a two-run double, and the visiting Cleveland Indians extended their franchise-record winning streak against the Detroit Tigers to 19 games with a 3-1 triumph on Saturday. The streak is the longest by the Indians against any opponent. It's also the longest losing streak in Tigers franchise history to a single opponent.

Bieber (4-0) scattered three hits and walked one. Brad Hand gave up a run and had the potential tying runs in scoring position in the ninth, but collected his fifth save. Ramirez reached base four times and also scored a run. Carlos Santana added a run-scoring double.

Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull (2-1) gave up three runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked four batters and struck out three. The Tigers, whose most recent victory against their American League Central Division rival came on April 10 last season, have lost their last four games.

Detroit had a threat going in the second when Jonathan Schoop led off with a double. Schoop was thrown out at third on a fielder's choice, however, and the next two batters struck out. Cleveland took the lead in the third. Turnbull issued back-to-back walks to Sandy Leon and Oscar Mercado. Cesar Hernandez reached on a bunt single to load the bases, and Ramirez followed with his two-run double to right. A double play helped Turnbull escape further damage.

Niko Goodrum reached third in the bottom of the inning on a two-out walk, stolen base and wild pitch. Bieber then struck out Willi Castro. The Indians increased their lead to 3-0 in the fifth. Ramirez walked, stole second and scored on Santana's two-out double into the left-center field gap.

Cleveland loaded the bases in the eighth against Bryan Garcia with no outs, aided by a Garcia error. Garcia responded by leaving all the runners stranded as he retired the next three batters. Pinch-hitter JaCoby Jones ended the shutout bid with two out in the ninth on a bloop RBI double. With runners in scoring position, Hand retired Cameron Maybin on a comebacker to end the game.

