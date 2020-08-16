Chiefs CB Brown reveals he tore ACL

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Alex Brown revealed Saturday that he tore an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee. The injury occurred during Kansas City's practice on Friday.

"I will be back bigger, better, faster, and stronger," Brown wrote on Instagram. "With that being said my brothers still running it back." Brown played in three regular-season games with the Chiefs last season, seeing 24 of his 33 snaps on special teams.

He also played solely on special teams during Kansas City's three-game postseason, which ended with a win over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. Brown played at South Carolina State before being passed over in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived by three NFL teams -- the 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets -- before being signed to the Chiefs' practice squad on Sept. 2.

He was promoted to the active roster on Dec. 5. --Field Level Media