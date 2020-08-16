Surging Rangers get past host Rockies

Derek Dietrich homered, Shin-Soo Choo had three hits, and the Texas Rangers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 in Denver on Saturday night. Elvis Andrus and Jose Trevino had two hits apiece and Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh inning to get his first win with Texas. The Rangers have won four in a row and seven of their last eight.

Gibson (1-2) allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out two in 6 1/3 innings. Rafael Montero pitched the ninth for his fifth save. Trevor Story had two doubles and a triple, and Tony Wolters and Ryan McMahon had two hits each for Colorado. The Rockies have lost three straight and five of their last six.

Down 2-1, Texas took the lead for good in the fifth against starter German Marquez. Singles by Andrus, Trevino and Choo tied it, and a throwing error by Nolan Arenado on a potential double-play ball allowed Trevino to score from third. Marquez (2-3) allowed three runs -- two earned -- on nine hits in six innings.

The Rangers stretched the lead in the eighth inning against Carlos Estevez. Willie Calhoun and Joey Gallo led off with singles, and two outs later, Dietrich hit the first pitch he saw into the seats in left to make it a four-run game. Colorado scored in the bottom of the inning when Charlie Blackmon led off with a triple and scored on Arenado's sacrifice fly to right.

The Rockies tacked on another run in the ninth when Raimel Tapia reached on catcher's interference, and McMahon hit an RBI double to center. Colorado scored first, going up 2-0 in the second inning. Matt Kemp drew a one-out walk, and after Tapia lined out, McMahon singled and Wolters doubled to drive in both runners.

The Rangers got a run back in the third when Trevino doubled and came home on Choo's single. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled, and a double steal put runners at second and third with one out, but Marquez escaped further damage when Calhoun hit into a double play. --Field Level Media