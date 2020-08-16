Left Menu
Mithali Raj congratulates Dhoni, Raina after they announce retirement

India women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Sunday congratulated MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina after the duo announced retirement from international cricket.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 11:10 IST
MS Dhoni (Photo/ Mithali Raj Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

India women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Sunday congratulated MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina after the duo announced retirement from international cricket. On Saturday, the wicket-keeper batsman, Dhoni, announced his retirement from international cricket.

Mithali said Dhoni fulfilled billion Indians' dream by winning two World Cup trophies. "The man who immortalised jersey no.7, whose sharp mind and a cool head earned him the tag of #CaptainCool, the man who fulfilled billion Indian dreams by two World Cup trophies and who bid adieu in his inimitable style. Congratulations #MSDhoni on an outstanding career #Thala

Dhoni had shared a video on Instagram and captioned the post, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired." Dhoni had made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2004. Dhoni played 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka. He remains the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).

Minutes after Dhoni's retirement, Raina also announced that he is retiring from international cricket. Congratulating Raina, Mithali wrote, "Congratulations @ImRaina on a splendid career. One of the best southpaw batters and a brilliant fielder. All the best for your life ahead #Raina."

Raina is the first Indian batsman to register centuries in all three formats of the game. The 33-year-old played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for India. (ANI)

