Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazilian Rafael Crivellaro extends stay at Chennaiyin FC

Brazilian midfielder Rafael Crivellaro has extended his stay at two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC for the entirety of the 2020-21 season. Hailing from the city of Porto Alegre, Crivellaro began his senior professional career in Brazil, followed by a successful four-year spell at Portuguese top-tier side Vitoria Guimaraes.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-08-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 13:06 IST
Brazilian Rafael Crivellaro extends stay at Chennaiyin FC

Brazilian midfielder Rafael Crivellaro has extended his stay at two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC for the entirety of the 2020-21 season. "I am very, very happy to continue with Chennaiyin FC," Crivellaro said in a release on Sunday.

"I always wanted to continue my journey here after the incredible season we had last time out. It is a privilege to play for these fans, and hopefully we can deliver more success to them soon enough. We must be positive and optimistic and work hard to achieve our target." The 31-year-old playmaker was the creative spark for Chennaiyin in the run-up to the 2019-20 ISL final, contributing seven goals and eight assists in his debut campaign in Indian football. "Rafael (Crivellaro) was one of our standout performers last season and we're delighted to have him continue with us," CFC co-owner Vita Dani said.

Crivellaro becomes the second Brazilian to extend his stay at CFC, following in the footsteps of Eli Sabia. Hailing from the city of Porto Alegre, Crivellaro began his senior professional career in Brazil, followed by a successful four-year spell at Portuguese top-tier side Vitoria Guimaraes. During his time at Vitoria, he won the 2012-13 Taca de Portugal (Portuguese FA Cup) and also featured in the UEFA Europa League.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

97 caught for obscenity, flouting COVID-19 norms at restaurant

Mumbai Police nabbed 97 people, including 28 women, from a restaurant here in the wee hours of Sunday for allegedly disobeying COVID-19 prevention protocols and indulging in obscene acts, officials said. The women were later let-off while o...

18 killed, 21 missing after Nepal landslide

Eighteen bodies have been recovered in Nepals Sindhupalchowk district after a landslide hit the area on August 14, officials said. Twenty-one others are still missing as rescuers continued to search for people trapped under the debris.Lands...

COVID-19: Prayagraj streets remain deserted amid weekend lockdown

The streets of Prayagraj wore a deserted look amid the weekly coronavirus-lockdown, imposed in the district on weekends. The lockdown shall continue till 5.00 am on Monday morning.According to an earlier notification, the weekend lockdown w...

Cyclist Triyasha Paul tests positive for coronavirus

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Sunday said that cyclist Triyasha Paul has tested positive for coronavirus. Paul, who is a part of the National Cycling Camp scheduled to begin at Indira Gandhi National Stadium, arrived at the camp on A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020