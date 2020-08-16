Dhoni will be remembered for World Cups he brought for India: Kirti Azad
Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be remembered for his contributions to Indian cricket and for the World Cups he brought for the country, said ex-cricketer Kirti Azad on Sunday, a day after former India captain announced his retirement from international cricket.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 14:46 IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be remembered for his contributions to Indian cricket and for the World Cups he brought for the country, said ex-cricketer Kirti Azad on Sunday, a day after former India captain announced his retirement from international cricket. He added that when situations were tough on the field, Dhoni was never perturbed because of which he was called 'captain cool.
"It's the end of an era. Dhoni made so much difference to the game. He was called Captain Cool. He never used to be perturbed during testing times on the field. He was a superb finisher. Dhoni will always be remembered for the World Cups that he won for the country," he said while speaking to ANI. Comparing Dhoni with chess players, he added, "Just like chess players, who try to observe what their opponents are thinking and plan next two or three moves in advance, Dhoni had similar approach on the field. Opponents could not read his mind."
Like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and other great players, Dhoni had a different class on the field, as per Azad. Praising Dhoni further, he said one of his biggest qualities was that he used to encourage juniors which in turn fuelled their confidence.
"This benefitted players like Virat Kohli. Everyone knows where is Virat Kohli today. At one point, his performance was not that great. He himself had said he won't have been part of the team today if not for Dhoni who helped him and encouraged him," he said. When asked about the criticism that Dhoni faced after last year's World Cup, he said, "In India, we have a winning spirit, but not sportsman spirit. You cannot win every game. When players win matches they are worshipped, but when they lose, tomatoes and eggs are thrown at them which is unfortunate. It's time we remember what Dhoni did for the country."
On Saturday, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket through an Instagram post. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni
- Kirti Azad
- India
- Sunil Gavaskar
- Sachin Tendulkar
- Virat Kohli
ALSO READ
Bipartisan support in US grows for India against Chinese aggression
Indian Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pak in J-K's Poonch
Dobnak leads Twins past Indians
Record single-day jump of 57,118 cases pushes India's COVID-19 tally to 16,95,988; death toll reaches 36,511 with 764 new fatalities: Govt.
India reports 57,117 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, tally rises to 16,95,988