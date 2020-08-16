Left Menu
Development News Edition

'MS WORDS': One-liners that added to Dhoni's legend

Mahendra Singh Dhoni wasn't exactly an accomplished 'Wordsmith' but his whacko sense of humour came in handy off the field just like the unorthodox helicopter shot did on it. I said God is not coming to save us," he joked later about the dressing room talk before that tough chase against Sri Lanka, which he finished with a six.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 15:57 IST
'MS WORDS': One-liners that added to Dhoni's legend

Mahendra Singh Dhoni wasn't exactly an accomplished 'Wordsmith' but his whacko sense of humour came in handy off the field just like the unorthodox helicopter shot did on it. From making light of speculated rifts in the team, to his disdain for technology without "warranty" in the game, to the hows and whys of strategies working out, and sometimes not working out, humour was like his trusted ally. Take for instance the 2007 World T20, the one which catapulted him to super stardom, the one which nobody expected India to win.

In a tense final, against sworn rivals Pakistan, Dhoni handed the last over to an unknown entity called Joginder Sharma. It was a punt that paid off and Dhoni had a cheeky explanation for it. "I thought I should throw the ball to someone who really wants to do well in international cricket," he said when bombarded with the expected and innumerable whys.

By the time, he steered India to the 2011 World Cup trophy, the whys had steeled him, motivated him and made him more determined to take risks. He chose the final again, promoting himself to no. 5 ahead of an in-form Yuvraj Singh to "prove a point" to himself. "...God helps those who help themselves. I said God is not coming to save us," he joked later about the dressing room talk before that tough chase against Sri Lanka, which he finished with a six. Strategy is not the only aspect captains deal with, there is also the small matter of managing a dressing room full of stars and the speculation of probably them not getting along. In 2014, on a tour of Australia, rumours were rife that Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan had a fallout after the latter showed reluctance to bat owing to a minor injury. The questions landed on Dhoni's doorstep and he suggested a movie script for an answer.

"Actually...Virat used a knife. He stabbed Shikhar, who just recovered out of that then we pushed him to bat. These are all stories...maybe Warner Bros or somebody should pick up this and make a nice a movie out of it," he said. There were also the lows to contend with, the biggest in his career being whitewashes in England and Australia. He was asked to pick the less painful one and Dhoni delivered one of his most famous one-liners in response. "You die, you die. You don't see which is the better way to die." Losing apart, he didn't like technology that wasn't foolproof and Dhoni never quite warmed to the Decision Review System even though he was considered a master at deciding when to go for it. His explanation was rather simple, "If I am going to buy a life jacket which does not come with a warranty, that's a bit of a hassle...Especially with the huge amount of money you have to spend...I would prefer some kind of warranty for it. The moment it comes, I will be happy." PTI PM KHS KHS.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

RJD expels 3 MLAs for anti-party activities for 6 yrs

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD on Sunday expelled its three MLAs for six years due to their involvement in anti-party activities, a party official said. The expelled leaders are Gaighat MLA Maheshwar Prasad Yadav, Patepur MLA Prema Chaudhary and ...

Putin says ready to help Belarus president militarily if necessary

Russia said on Sunday it had told Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko it was ready to offer military assistance if necessary as demonstrators gathered for what was expected to be one of the biggest protests against Lukashenkos re-electio...

UAE-Israel phone lines open after accord to normalise relations

Telephone lines between the United Arab Emirates and Israel were open on Sunday in a development the Israeli communications minister hailed as important for normalising ties between the countries.Israel and the UAE on Thursday announced an ...

Dhoni will spend a lot more time with Territorial Army now: Business partner Arun Pandey

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be spending a lot more time with the Territorial Army now that he has retired, said friend and business partner Arun Pandey on Sunday, rejecting talk of his brand value going down due to the decision. Pandey saw th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020