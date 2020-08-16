Former India opener Chetan Chauhan succumbs to COVID-19

Left Menu
One of Indian cricket's most well-known batsmen without an international hundred, former opener Chetan Chauhan died on Sunday due to COVID-19 related complications after being put on life support for nearly 36 hours. During his 12-year-long cricket career, Chauhan played 40 Tests scoring 2084 runs with 16 half-centuries and two wickets.

16-08-2020
One of Indian cricket's most well-known batsmen without an international hundred, former opener Chetan Chauhan died on Sunday due to COVID-19 related complications after being put on life support for nearly 36 hours. Chauhan, who played 40 Tests for India, was 73 and is survived by his wife and son Vinayak, who is scheduled to arrive from Melbourne later in the day. Chauhan was currently serving as the Minister of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, and Civil Security in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet.

"My elder brother Shri Chetan Chauhan has left us today after fighting a good battle. I sincerely thank everyone who had prayed for his recovery. His son Vinayak will be reaching anytime and we will then perform last rites," his younger brother Pushpendra told PTI. Chauhan, who was the legendary Sunil Gavaskar's longest serving opening partner, was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi PGI in Lucknow on July 12 after being testing positive for COVID-19.

Due to kidney related ailments, his health deteriorated and he was shifted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram. On Friday night, he had a multi-organ failure and was put on ventilator support. After retiring, Chauhan served as the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities - president, vice-president, secretary and chief selector - apart from being manager of the Indian Team during its tour of Australia in 2001.

He was twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, in 1991 and 1998 and was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1981. Chauhan is the second UP minister to have succumbed to coronavirus. On August 2, state technical education minister Kamla Rani Varun, 62, had died days after testing positive for COVID-19. During his 12-year-long cricket career, Chauhan played 40 Tests scoring 2084 runs with 16 half-centuries and two wickets. He could not ever get a hundred with being 97 his best.

With Gavaskar, Chauhan formed a foridable opening partnership for India and the duo scored more than 3000 runs, including 12 century stands. Having made his first-class debut as a 22-year-old against Mumbai, Chauhan was known to be a brave batsman of his generation. One of the most memorable moments of his career as an opener was the 213-run stand with Gavaskar against England at The Oval in 1979, during which he scored 80 runs..

