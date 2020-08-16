Pakistan all out for 236, England 7-1 before rain returns

Pakistan scrambled to 236 all out and reduced England to 7-1 before another bout of rain hit the weather-affected second test at the Rose Bowl on Sunday. Lunch was taken on the fourth day of the test with the bad weather looking likely to rob Pakistan of a realistic chance to secure a series-tying win in Southampton.

The tourists had England's batsmen exactly where they wanted them before the teams went off, with Shaheen Afridi removing Rory Burns for 0 off the fourth ball of the innings and both Zak Crawley (5) and Dom Sibley (2) struggling to deal with a swinging and seaming ball. Only five overs have been possible in England's innings so far, but they were encouraging ones for Pakistan.

Resuming on 223-9 after the third day's play was wiped out by rain, Pakistan added 13 runs before being dismissed when Mohammad Rizwan scooped a ball from Stuart Broad high into the air, with Crawley taking the catch at cover point to end an important lower-order knock of 72 by the wicketkeeper. Broad finished with figures of 4-56.

Burns had already nicked Afridi just short of the slips off the first ball of the reply when the paceman found the outside edge again, and this time it carried to Asad Shafiq. The left-handed Burns only made 4 and 10 in the first test in Manchester, which was won by the English by three wickets to earn them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Another victory for England will clinch a first test series against Pakistan in 10 years and a second series of this pandemic-affected summer having already beaten the West Indies..