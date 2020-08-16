Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAB wants to host one Test of England tour next year to make up for cancelled SA ODI

The Cricket Association of Bengal will write to the BCCI to award it a match during England's Test tour next year as a compensation for the cancelled South Africa ODI, its president Avishek Dalmiya said on Sunday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-08-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 19:14 IST
CAB wants to host one Test of England tour next year to make up for cancelled SA ODI

The Cricket Association of Bengal will write to the BCCI to award it a match during England's Test tour next year as a compensation for the cancelled South Africa ODI, its president Avishek Dalmiya said on Sunday. The second and third ODIs against South Africa in Lucknow and Kolkata on March 15 and 18 respectively were cancelled as the COVID-19 pandemic brought to halt all the sporting events across the world.

"We will request BCCI to plan the Test series (against England) in such a way that the two associations get compensated for the two abandoned matches," Dalmiya told PTI. "We would be looking forward to the BCCI to negotiate with the England Cricket Board because they are the ones to tour India in early 2021, that's the next home series." The next home series is from January to March 2021 when England is scheduled to come for a full tour.

England's limited-overs tour of India comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is was originally scheduled from September-October this year but has now been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dalmiya further said the CAB would write separately to request for reimbursement of the losses incurred due to the abandonement of the South Africa ODI match.

"We will send a request sympathetically to reimburse the expenses incurred for printing of match tickets, sale of tickets, getting the venue ready. The calculations are being worked out," he said. He also backed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly as the next chairman of International Cricket Council.

"It's important that someone from India becomes the chairman. The global cricket is going through a difficult phase due to the pandemic. A strong ICC is the need of the hour in order to protect the game." Dalmiya said BCCI would play a key role with two World Cups (T20 in 2021 and ODI in 2023) lined up in the country in next two years. "I think that a strong leadership is the need of the hour. Along with the telecast right holders, the sponsors are one of the important stakeholders. So it's very important that India plays a crucial role as far as the ICC is concerned.

"Then there are tax issues, which needs to be resolved between the ICC and the BCCI. I don't know how or what the thoughts of the BCCI is. I'm sure that they would also be considering every aspect of it," he added..

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

HiPi: Zee5's indigenous short-video platform set to unlock potential talent

Indias video-on-demand service Zee5 on Friday announced the launch of HiPi, a fully homegrown TikTok-like short video platform that allows users to create short-videos and slow-motion videos with multiple filters, visual and sound effects.W...

ISL: Brazilian midfielder Rafael Crivellaro extends stay at Chennaiyin FC for 2020-21 season

Brazilian midfielder Rafael Crivellaro has extended his stay at Chennaiyin FC for the Indian Super League ISL 2020-21 season. The 31-year-old playmaker was the creative spark for Chennaiyin in the run to the 2019-20 ISL final, contributing ...

Nigeria in turmoil over China's debt-trap diplomacy

Africas largest economy is in turmoil over the prospect of losing its sovereignty to China over bad debts. The Federal lawmakers of the national assembly are demanding a probe into Chinas lending practices into Nigeria, in a wake of a sover...

Great seeing you play and set examples while fielding: Pragyan Ojha on Raina's retirement

It was great to watch all-rounder Suresh Raina play and set examples in fielding, said Pragyan Ojha, former India spinner on Sunday following Rainas retirement from international cricket. Following Mahendra Singh Dhonis footsteps, Raina cal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020