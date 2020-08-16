Left Menu
Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur express grief over demise of Chetan Chauhan

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur expressed grief over the demise of former cricketer Chetan Chauhan, who passed away in Gurugram on Sunday. He was 73.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 21:56 IST
Former Indian cricketer and Uttar Pradesh Minister Chetan Chauhan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur expressed grief over the demise of former cricketer Chetan Chauhan, who passed away in Gurugram on Sunday. He was 73. Chauhan was admitted to Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for COVID-19 treatment, and his condition was stated to be critical on Saturday.

Chauhan was UP Minister for Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, Civil Security and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD). "I am shocked and saddened by the demise of Shri Chetan Chauhan, former Indian cricket opener and Minister in Uttar Pradesh. I had memorable moments with him on many occasions. My deep condolences to his family and supporters. May his soul rest in peace," Rijiju tweeted.

Former BCCI president Thakur said it is 'unbelievable' to accept that Chauhan is no more with us. "It is unbelievable that Chetan Chauhan is not among us now. He was a very good person besides being a cricketer and politician," Thakur told ANI.

Former vice-president Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) and former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna said, "My good friend and former colleague at DDCA, Chetan Chauhan passed away today. My condolences to his family. It is indeed a very sad day for the cricket fraternity to have lost such an icon. Om Shanti." Chetan Chauhan was a vital cog in the Indian lineup during the 1970s and he used to open the batting along with Sunil Gavaskar.

He had made his Test debut against New Zealand in 1969. The right-handed batsman went on to play 40 Tests, managing to score 2,084 runs at an average of 31.57. The right-handed batsman also played 7 ODIs in his career, in which he scored 153 runs with the highest score being 46 against New Zealand in Sydney.

Chauhan was the first player in international cricket to finish his career with over 2000 runs without a century. Earlier on August 2, Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani succumbed to coronavirus in Lucknow. (ANI)

