Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nuggets prepare for playoff opener against shorthanded Jazz

Utah will need him to be great offensively to help overcome the loss of Bojan Bogdanovic, who had season-ending wrist surgery in May. The Jazz also announced Sunday that they will begin the series without veteran guard Mike Conley, who left the bubble to be with his wife for the birth of their son. Conley, 32, averaged 14.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 47 games (41 starts) in his first season with Utah in 2019-20.

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 23:40 IST
Nuggets prepare for playoff opener against shorthanded Jazz
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@nuggets)

The Denver Nuggets went into the 2019 postseason as newbies, with most of their roster untested in the intensity of the playoffs. Two grueling series and a pair of Game 7s -- one win, one loss -- gave Denver valuable experience it hopes will pay off in this postseason. The Nuggets, the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, faces a familiar foe in the first round in the No. 6 seed Utah Jazz.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is Monday. This will be the fifth time the teams have met in the postseason, and the Jazz have won three of those series, most recently a 4-2 win in the first round of the 2010 playoffs. Utah, which tied for second in the Northwest Division behind Denver, is making its fourth straight postseason appearance. The Jazz were eliminated in the first round by Houston in 2019 but reached the Western Conference semifinals the previous two playoffs.

The teams met four times in the regular season, with the Nuggets winning all four. The last time they played was Aug. 8 in the bubble, a two-overtime thriller that Denver pulled out despite a big night from Donovan Mitchell. Utah will need him to be great offensively to help overcome the loss of Bojan Bogdanovic, who had season-ending wrist surgery in May. The Jazz also announced Sunday that they will begin the series without veteran guard Mike Conley, who left the bubble to be with his wife for the birth of their son.

Conley, 32, averaged 14.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 47 games (41 starts) in his first season with Utah in 2019-20. Coach Quin Snyder has been looking for different ways to get offense, and one of the points of emphasis has been to get more scoring behind the 3-point line.

"As a staff, we've had the opportunity to coach guys that will let you coach them, and really, we learn from each other," Snyder said after Saturday's practice. "So when we say we're evolving and molding to fit -- be it our personnel or things we've learned about how we how we play, what we want to do better, what we want to do more of -- we've had a group that's really receptive. And you're lucky as a coach to have that. They embrace what we give them, and sometimes they modify what we give them -- which is great -- and make it better." Focusing on shooting more 3-pointers could be a wise strategy. Denver has struggled with its perimeter defense in the restart, in part because of injuries. The best perimeter defender is guard Gary Harris, who has yet to play since the restart due to a right hip injury. His status for Monday is not known, nor is the availability of Will Barton (right knee soreness), who has also missed the eight games in the bubble.

Those absences have provided an opportunity for rookie Michael Porter Jr., and he has taken advantage. Porter averaged 19.3 points in the eight games played near Orlando, including four double-doubles, and was named to the All-Bubble second team. But Denver's success will ride with center Nikola Jokic, who averaged 29.3 points and 9.0 rebounds in three games against Utah this season. He will see plenty of two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, and he understands what it takes to win in the postseason.

"It's every possession matters," Jokic said. "You cannot have three, four times-in-a-row possessions that you kind of dribble the ball or just (have) empty possessions. Or you cannot have a lot of turnovers in a row because basketball is a game of runs, so you need to use the opportunity that you have and not kind of (start) forcing things."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Dhoni will spend a lot more time with Territorial Army now: Business partner Arun Pandey

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS' label Big Hit posts profit as it prepares for IPO; Virus spike pushes Sarajevo Film Festival online and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Hamilton driving in a league of his own, says Wolff

Lewis Hamilton is driving in a league of his own as he accelerates towards a record-equalling seventh Formula One championship, according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.The Briton sealed his fourth win of the season in Spain on Sunday in ...

Barzal's OT winner gives Isles 3-0 lead over Caps

Mathew Barzal scored 428 into overtime Sunday afternoon and gave the New York Islanders a commanding lead in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals in Game 3 in Toronto. Barzals goal came seconds af...

Report: Giants to sign K Gano

The New York Giants plan to sign veteran kicker Graham Gano, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. Gano, 33, made the Pro Bowl with the Carolina Panthers in 2017 but missed the final four games in 2018 and sat out the entire 2019 seaso...

Rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties

A Katyusha rocket fell inside the Green Zone of Iraqs capital Baghdad, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but caused no casualties, a military statement said. Security forces found a missile base and dismantled two othe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020