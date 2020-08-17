Rockets' Westbrook (quad) ruled out for Game 1

Houston coach Mike D'Antoni confirmed Sunday that star point guard Russell Westbrook will miss Game 1 of the Rockets' series with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. Westbrook sat out Friday's regular-season finale after an MRI confirmed a strained right quadriceps muscle. His status for the rest of the first-round Western Conference series against his former team is murky.

"It's not something that's going to miraculously go away tomorrow," D'Antoni told reporters in a Zoom call. "It's going to be a few days." Veteran Eric Gordon will start in Westbrook's place. Gordon's primary defensive assignment will be Oklahoma City point guard Chris Paul, the player Westbrook was traded for in a blockbuster deal in July 2019.

A nine-time All-Star, Westbrook played his first 11 seasons with the Thunder. Westbrook was late to join the NBA's restart after he tested positive for COVID-19. He first felt soreness in his right quad on Aug. 4 after a game against the Portland Trail Blazers, sitting out the next two games as a precaution.

Westbrook, 31, averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 57 games during his first season with the Rockets. Gordon, 31, averaged 14.4 points and shot a career-worst 36.9 percent from the field in 36 games (15 starts) this season.

