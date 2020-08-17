Left Menu
Late mistake gives Nationals win over Orioles

He reached on a one-out walk, took second on a groundout and thens cored when Kurt Suzuki's grounder to third resulted in a Rio Ruiz throwing error. Washington split four games with the Orioles this weekend at Camden Yards, which included the completion of a previously suspended game.

Image Credit: Twitter (@Nationals)

The Washington Nationals broke a tie in the eighth inning off a throwing error and beat the host Baltimore Orioles 6-5 on Sunday afternoon. Juan Soto scored the winning run. He reached on a one-out walk, took second on a groundout and thens cored when Kurt Suzuki's grounder to third resulted in a Rio Ruiz throwing error.

Washington split four games with the Orioles this weekend at Camden Yards, which included the completion of a previously suspended game. Last weekend, Baltimore scored took both games, that were completed, at Washington. The Nationals jumped ahead early, and top pitcher Max Scherzer (2-1) shut down the Orioles most of the way until a three-run homer from Pedro Severino in the sixth cut the deficit to 5-4. Then, in the seventh, Anthony Santander tied it 5-5 with his second solo homer of the game off Scherzer.

Scherzer got through seven innings, and gave up five runs, eight hits and a walk, but struck out 10. Baltimore starter John Means hadn't started in nearly two weeks due to the death of his father. Means failed to get out of the first inning and gave up four hits and three runs while recording just two outs.

Asdrubal Cabrera drove in the game's first run with a single, and Carter Kieboom added a sacrifice fly later in the inning. Victor Robles made it 3-0 with an RBI single, and ended Means' afternoon. Santander crushed a homer off Scherzer in the bottom of the first to make it 3-1.

After that, no one brought in a run until Suzuki's sacrifice fly in the fifth. Kieboom then greeted reliever Evan Phillips with an RBI single for a 5-1 lead. The Orioles then rallied before the late error proved too costly. Daniel Hudson closed it out for Washington with a perfect ninth his fourth save. Travis Lakins (2-1), charged with the unearned run in the eighth took the loss.

Severino finished with three hits and three RBIs for Baltimore. Soto was the only Nationals player with more than one hit, and Keiboom had two RBIs.

