Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stars outlast Flames in OT, even series

It's the first time in a dozen games the Stars opened the scoring. Calgary's Gaudreau set off a wild stretch with a power-play goal 1:54 into the second period to tie the game, chipping home a rebound amidst a scramble -- the first of three goals in 123 seconds.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 17-08-2020 03:34 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 03:25 IST
Stars outlast Flames in OT, even series
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLFlames)

Alexander Radulov was the hero as the Dallas Stars scored late in regulation and then beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 in overtime on Sunday in Edmonton to even their opening round Stanley Cup playoff series at 2-2. Seconds after his team rang a shot off the post, John Klingberg, who collected three assists, rifled a point shot that Radulov deflected for the game winner on his team's 62nd shot.

Joe Pavelski collected his first career playoff hat trick -- capped by a game-tying tally with 11.9 seconds left in regulation -- and goalie Anton Khudobin made 36 saves for the Stars, the biggest against Johnny Gaudreau early in overtime, who have the momentum heading into Tuesday's Game 5 in the best-of-seven set. Calgary was the better team through the first period, but Pavelski gave Dallas the first lead while on the power play. Pavelski was on the doorstep and chipped home the rebound at the 18:11 mark. It's the first time in a dozen games the Stars opened the scoring.

Calgary's Gaudreau set off a wild stretch with a power-play goal 1:54 into the second period to tie the game, chipping home a rebound amidst a scramble -- the first of three goals in 123 seconds. Pavelski restored the Dallas lead 80 seconds later when he used his linemate as a decoy on the rush before burying a shot off the far post and into the net, but Sam Bennett netted Calgary's second power-play goal of the period just 43 seconds later to tie it 2-2.

Bennett netted his second of the game to give the Flames a 3-2 lead with 5:10 left in the second period, converting a rebound for his team-high fifth goal of the postseason, but Denis Gurianov replied with a second power-play goal for the Stars with 36.1 seconds left in the period. Tobias Rieder's third short-handed goal of the playoffs restored Calgary's lead at 3:11 of the third period, scored after Derek Ryan created a rush that he joined to convert the crossing pass for his team's third short-handed goal of the series, but Pavelski converted another rebound chance on his team's 50th shot to force overtime. Pavelski's goal is the latest game tying goal in the post season in Dallas Stars history. He is also the first Dallas Star to record a playoff hat trick

Stars number-one goalie Ben Bishop, who played in Game 2, didn't even dress as a backup for the game, with Jake Oettinger taking that role. The Flames were without Matthew Tkachuk, their top point producing player during the regular season, for the second straight game. It's suspected he suffered a concussion in the second clash of the series. Cam Talbot stopped 57 shots for the Flames.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Dhoni will spend a lot more time with Territorial Army now: Business partner Arun Pandey

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS' label Big Hit posts profit as it prepares for IPO; Virus spike pushes Sarajevo Film Festival online and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Coyotes look to give Kuemper help in Game 4 vs. Avs

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper came up big for the Arizona Coyotes in Game 3, keeping his team in its Western Conference playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche. Now its time for the Coyotes power play to do the same.The Coyotes are 0-for-9...

Lowe's ninth-inning homer lifts Rays over Jays

Brandon Lowe hit a leadoff home run in the ninth inning and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Sunday afternoon in the completion of a suspended game in Buffalo, N.Y. Austin Meadows also hit a solo home run for t...

Motorcycling-MotoGP champion Marquez to miss Styrian Grand Prix

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will miss next weekends Styrian Grand Prix in Austria as he continues his recovery from a broken arm, his Repsol Honda team said on Sunday. The Spaniard has already missed three races due to the injury he suffer...

At least seven dead after gunmen attack Mogadishu hotel

Militants stormed a high-end seaside hotel in Mogadishu on Sunday, killing at least seven people and wounding more than 20 as they detonated a car bomb then opened fire with assault rifles in the latest attack in the Somali capital. Islamis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020