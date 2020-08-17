Left Menu
Brewers take third straight from Cubs

Orlando Arcia had three hits and scored three times, including the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers won their third consecutive game against the Chicago Cubs with a 6-5 victory Sunday.

Orlando Arcia had three hits and scored three times, including the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers won their third consecutive game against the Chicago Cubs with a 6-5 victory Sunday. Arcia and Keston Hiura hit home runs, while Ryan Braun drove in the game-winning run with a single in his second career game in the leadoff spot. Luis Urias also had three hits and scored two runs for Milwaukee.

The Brewers took three of the four games in the series from the Cubs, who had not lost consecutive games all season before this weekend. Steven Souza had a two-run double for the Cubs, after taking over in right field for Jason Heyward, who was a late scratch because of mid-back tightness. Jason Kipnis had a two-run single for the Cubs.

Neither starter fared well. Brewers right-hander Josh Lindblom gave up five runs on three hits and four walks in five innings with eight strikeouts. Cubs left-hander Jon Lester gave up five runs on nine hits over six innings with no walks and five strikeouts. Lester entered after holding opponents to a .111 batting average over his first three starts. The Cubs got going early with an RBI single from Kyle Schwarber in the first inning, followed immediately by Souza's two-run double.

The Brewers tied the game with one swing as Hiura's three-run home run to center field evened the score 3-3. It was his fifth of the season. Arcia made it 5-3 in the fifth with a two-run home run, his first. The Cubs got even at 5-5 with Kipnis' two-run single in the sixth off Lindblom, with the Brewers going back on top at 6-5 on Braun's RBI single one inning later off right-hander Jason Adam (0-1). Earlier Sunday, Adam was added to the active roster when right-hander Tyler Chatwood went on the 10-day injured list with a back strain.

Right-hander Eric Yardley (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning to earn the victory, while Josh Hader pitched a scoreless ninth for his fifth save. The Cubs' Anthony Rizzo walked twice, reached base on an error and scored a run. The Cubs are 1-3 to begin their season-long 12-game homestand that continues this week with a pair of doubleheaders against the St. Louis Cardinals.

