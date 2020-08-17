Escobar's HR lifts D-backs over Padres

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 05:22 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 05:22 IST
Eduardo Escobar's three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning rallied the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-4 win over the San Diego Padres Sunday in Phoenix. Escobar, who'd hit just one home run and was batting .167 going into Sunday, connected off Emilio Pagan (0-1) with Arizona trailing 4-2. Taylor Clarke (1-0) got the win in relief, and Archie Bradley worked the ninth inning for his sixth save.

San Diego's Tommy Pham had to leave the game in the middle of an at-bat with two outs and a 1-2 count in the bottom of the ninth with a wrist injury. Greg Garcia finished the at-bat and struck out on the first pitch he saw. The Diamondbacks won their fourth straight game and 10th consecutive home game over the Padres. San Diego has lost five in a row.

Josh Naylor's bloop single broke a 2-2 in the top of the sixth inning -- an inning which began with a Fernando Tatis Jr. walk and Eric Hosmer two-run home run after the Padres went hitless in the first five innings. Garrett Richards allowed two runs on six hits in seven innings for the Padres. The Padres scored three runs in the sixth with their first five batters reaching base off D-backs starter Robbie Ray and reliever Junior Guerra. Hosmer tied the game with his fourth homer of the season before Naylor's hit.

Kole Calhoun hit his second home run in three days, and sixth of the season, with two outs in the third inning, going opposite field over the left field wall. Ray tied his longest outing of the season by going five innings, and was charged with a season-low one run without allowing a hit. Ray walked six, struck out four and hit a batter. His strikeout of the Padres' Jorge Mateo in the third inning was the 1,000th of his career.

Guerra allowed two runs on four hits in an inning of work. San Diego made it 4-2 in the seventh when Pham reached on a fielder's choice and shortstop Nick Ahmed's throw was wide of third base in an attempt to force out Manny Machado. The overthrow allowed Machado to trot home.

Pham was back in the lineup after leaving in early in Saturday's game with calf cramps. --Field Level Media

