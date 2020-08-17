Dodgers bop four homers, sweep Angels

Left Menu
For Ruiz, the solo homer in the third inning off Angels starter Julio Teheran (0-2) came in his first career major league at-bat. He became the seventh Dodger to hit a home run in his first major league plate appearance.

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit four home runs and got a serviceable start from pitcher Dustin May to cruise to an 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif., completing a three-game sweep over their crosstown rivals. Matt Beaty, Corey Seager, Max Muncy and Keibert Ruiz each homered for the Dodgers. For Ruiz, the solo homer in the third inning off Angels starter Julio Teheran (0-2) came in his first career major league at-bat.

He became the seventh Dodger to hit a home run in his first major league plate appearance. It was a big day for Beaty as well. The first baseman took a .100 batting average (2 for 20) into the game. Sunday, he homered, singled twice, scored twice and raised his average more than 100 points to .208.

Beaty, though, also cost the Dodgers a run in the second inning. With two out and nobody on base, the Dodgers' Edwin Rios doubled to center but appeared to hurt his left hamstring as he slid into second base. Rios remained in the game, and when Beaty hit a liner into right-center field, Rios gingerly trotted toward home. Beaty, though, tried to stretch the hit into a double and was thrown out by Angels right fielder Jo Adell. Shortstop David Fletcher applied the tag before Rios crossed the plate, costing the Dodgers a run.

Turns out it didn't matter much as the Dodgers offense continued to put up big numbers. Mookie Betts had two hits as the Dodgers finished with 10 hits Sunday and 30 hits in the three-game series. May gave up two runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out two, did not walk a batter and made a season-high 88 pitches. Scott Alexander (1-0) earned the win for the Dodgers in relief.

The Angels also had 10 hits, getting home runs from Anthony Rendon and Brian Goodwin. For Rendon, it was his sixth homer of the season and fifth in the last six games. Angels shortstop David Fletcher went 1 for 4 to extend his hitting streak to 15 games.

Teheran's troubles with the Dodgers continued, as he fell to 0-7 in nine career starts against them, the first six losses coming while he played for the Atlanta Braves. Teheran gave up four runs on six hits and one walk in 3 1/3 innings. --Field Level Media

